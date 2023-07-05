Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen will begin his Canada Open 2023 campaign with a blockbuster first-round showdown with second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Wednesday, July 5.

Sen and Vitidsarn are rivals from their junior days, having competed for some of the biggest titles. Vitidsarn, a three-time World Junior Championships gold medalist, has already got the better of the Indian this season at the Thailand Open in June. A 13-21, 21-17, 21-13 win in the semi-finals of that Super 500 event dashed the title hopes of the former Asian junior champion.

It was the only time Sen reached the last four at any competition this year.

The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy student has been having an underwhelming season so far and will be eager to get back to winning ways ahead of the Asian Games in September. Sen will hope not to repeat the mistakes he committed in his last meeting with the World No. 4 and instead put up a better account of himself in their upcoming showdown.

Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn: Head-to-head and prediction

Sen and Vitidsarn have already squared off eight times, with the Thai holding a 5-3 edge in their head-to-head. While Vitidsarn has emerged victorious in their last couple of meetings, Sen's last victory over his junior rival came in 2021 at the Hylo Open.

Vitidsarn has already blossomed into a top contender for the biggest titles on the badminton circuit. He established his credentials with a stunning victory over World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen to claim the India Open title in January.

Vitidsarn also went on to shine at home, taking the Thailand Open title for his second triumph of the season.

However, consistency has been an issue for the 22-year-old. The 2022 BWF World Championships silver medalist also suffered four pre-quarterfinal defeats this season. His body, too, hasn't cooperated, resulting in two match retirements, with the latest coming in the semifinals of the Singapore Open.

Vitidsarn subsequently went on to pull out of the Indonesia Open to recover from a shoulder injury.

The Canada Open will be the youngster's first tournament since the Singapore Open and it remains to be seen how his body holds up. The outcome of this match will depend a lot on Vitidsarn's fitness and sharpness.

Canada Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn: Date and time

Lakshya Sen will square off against second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles first round at the Canada Open 2023 on Wednesday in the ninth match of the day on Court 3.

Date: July 5, 2023

Time: Approx. 4 pm local time; 3.30 am IST (July 6, 2023)

Venue: Markin-MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Canada

Canada Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn: Where to watch & live streaming details

Live streaming of this match will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

