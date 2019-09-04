Carolina Marin to make her comeback at Vietnam Open

Carolina Marin

Vietnam Open 2019, a BWF Super 100 event, that will be played between September 10 and 15 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, will mark Olympic champion Carolina Marin's comeback from injury. The Spaniard had got injured while playing in the final of Indonesia Masters Super 500 event, in January this year. Due to this injury, she failed to defend her title at the World Championships, as a result of which her ranking has now slipped to number 25 in the world.

She had to opt out of tournaments for seven months to recover fully from the injury. Multiple surgeries, two psychologists, one physiotherapist, her coaches and her two dogs helped her in coming back from this tragic incident.

With the Tokyo Olympics now less than a year away, Carolina will be hoping to make the most of the time left and win as many titles as possible.

Carolina Marin grimaces in pain after her unfortunate injury at the Indonesia Masters

At the Vietnam Open, she has been seeded second and will be opening her campaign against World No. 69 Thailand player Supanida Katethong. Her biggest competition in the tournament will be the top-seeded Scotland player, Kirsty Gilmour.

From India, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka and Riya Mookerjee will be trying their chances to win the coveted trophy while in men's singles, Sourabh Verma and Subhankar Dey have been seeded second and third respectively.

Sourabh and Subhankar both have got a first-round bye. Sourabh will be playing either Indonesian veteran Sony Dwi Kuncoro or Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the second round, whereas, Subhankar is likely to face another Indian, Siddharth Pratap Singh in the second round.

Ajay Jayaram will also be looking forward to making a comeback to top-level competition with this tournament. He will be opening his campaign against Cao Cuong Pham of Vietnam.