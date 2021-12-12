Chance for PV Sindhu to make ‘Super Six’ with another medal at the World Championships

PV Sindhu and BWF World Championships go hand in hand. The biennial premier tournament is a happy hunting ground for Sindhu, having won a record-breaking five medals.

PV Sindhu is the most successful Indian shuttler at the BWF World Championships. The 26-year-old has captured an incredible five medals which includes one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Sindhu equalled the world-record after winning her maiden gold medal at the 2019 World Championships in Basel. Sindhu shares the record with two-time Olympic champion Zhang Ning of China.

Reigning world champion Sindhu will have a golden chance to make it ‘Super Six’ with yet another medal at the World Championships. The mega event will get underway in Huelva, Spain on Sunday.

Sindhu will be eager to defend her title and continue her dream run at the Worlds. Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu has been in brilliant form this season. After winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August, she maintained her impressive run.

Sindhu bagged her second silver medal at the season-ending World Tour Finals last week in Bali. Although she didn’t manage to win the title, she reached three successive semi-finals at the French Open, Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open.

Depleted field may help Sindhu defend her crown

The World Championships have lost a lot of sheen with the withdrawals of the entire Indonesian contingent and Rio Olympic gold medal winner Carolina Marin. Winner of the 2017 World Championships Nozomi Okuhara of Japan is also not in the fray.

Sindhu will not only have to maintain her form but also raise the bar for a repeat of the feat at the 2019 Basel Championships. The World No. 7 will face stiff competition from ninth-seeded Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei and Korean teenager An Seyoung.

Sindhu got a bye in the first round and will play against Martina Repiska in the second round. Her first real challenge will come in the third round when she is likely to face Pornpawee Chochuwong. The Thai player has beaten Sindhu twice in the last two meetings.

It will also be the first time in her career that 2015 silver medalist Saina Nehwal will miss the World Championships due to injuries.

World No. 2 Kento Momota’s absence might boost Indian players's chances

World No. 2 Kento Momota, reigning Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie and some of Indonesia's top stars have withdrawn from the World Championships. The absence of these big players might help some of the Indian men’s singles players.

12th seeded Kidambi Srikanth will lock horns with Pablo Abian of Spain in his opening match. Srikanth have beaten the Spaniard in their only meeting at the last World Championships.

Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth will meet Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands. The Dutch had shocked Sai Praneeth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Former top-10 player HS Prannoy will square off against eighth seed Ng Ka Long Angus. Lakshya Sen also got a bye in the first round.

The men’s doubles field has also been left depleted because of the Indonesian team's withdrawal. The top two seeds in the men’s doubles belong to Indonesia.

Eighth-seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got a bye in the first round. The Indian duo will meet the winners of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan and Fabricio Farias and Francielton Farias in the second round.

Indian players in action on Sunday (Round 1)

Men’s singles

12-Kidambi Srikanth vs Pablo Abian (Spain)

14-B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (Netherlands)

Men’s doubles

Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy vs Joel Eipe-Rasmus Kjaer (Denmark)

Women’s doubles

Pooja Dandu-Sanjana Santosh vs Alyssa Tirtosentono-Imke Van Der Aar (Netherlands).

Edited by Diptanil Roy