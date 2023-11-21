China Masters 2023: HS Prannoy vs Chou Tien Chen, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Days after playing a marathon at the Japan Masters, HS Prannoy and Chou Tien Chen will lock horns again, this time in the first round of the Li-Ning China Masters on Tuesday (November 21).

In their last meeting, Chou Tien Chen barely edged Prannoy in a thrilling three-game affair to make it to the quarterfinals of the Super 500 event. It remains to be seen if Prannoy can exact revenge in this week's Super 750 event at Shenzen, China.

China Masters 2023, HS Prannoy vs

Chou Tien Chen: Head-to-head and Prediction

Chou Tien Chen leads Prannoy 7-4 in the head-to-head. Their most recent encounter was just five days ago at the Japan Masters second round, where the Chinese Taipei player narrowly edged the Indian 19-21, 21-16, 21-19.

Chou Tien Chen went on to reach the semifinals of last week's Super 500 event before bowing out to eventual runner-up Shi Yu Qi. It goes without saying that the 12th-ranked Chinese Taipei ace is coming into the China Masters with a lot of momentum behind him.

The 33-year-old Chou Tien Chen is a veteran of the sport, having clinched the bronze medal at the 2022 BWF World Championships and reached as high as No. 2 in the world rankings in 2019. He has enough experience to tackle tricky situations, something he showed last week against Prannoy.

That said, the Indian shouldn't be disheartened with the result. It was the World No. 8's first tournament since recovering from a back injury that had previously put him on the sidelines for more than a month. Prannoy is in the midst of the best season of his career as evident from his Malaysia Masters title win, Australian Open runner-up finish, bronze medal wins at the BWF World Championships and the Asian Games.

The 31-year-old displayed tremendous fighting spirit even in the hard-fought loss to Chou Tien Chen in 73 minutes, which was just his second match since his comeback. If anything, Prannoy would be buoyed to turn the tables this time around after a few days' rest.

China Masters 2023, HS Prannoy vs Chou Tien Chen: Date and time

Eighth seed HS Prannoy and Chou Tien Chen will cross swords in the men's singles first round at the China Masters 2023 on Tuesday in the ninth match of the day on Court 1 at the Shenzhen Bay Gymnasium.

Date: November 21, 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Time: Approx. 4.30pm local time; 2pm IST

Venue: Shenzhen Bay Gymnasium, Shenzen, China

China Masters 2023, HS Prannoy vs Chou Tien Chen: Where to watch & live streaming details

This China Masters 2023 match will not be broadcast live in India on any channel. Live streaming will, however, be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.