China Masters 2023: HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Indian badminton star HS Prannoy faces a tricky challenge in the form of third seed Kodai Naraoka in his quest for a semifinal berth at the Li-Ning China Masters 2023. The two will face off in an evening quarterfinal clash at the Super 750 event in Shenzhen, China, on Friday (November 24).

This is Prannoy's second event since returning from an injury layoff. A back injury had kept him on the sidelines following his historic bronze medal win at the 2023 Asian Games in September.

However, the World No. 8 has straightaway got back to business on his return to action. Following a second-round exit at last week's Japan Masters, the 31-year-old has now won two matches to make the last eight at the China Masters.

His first win was over his Japan Masters conqueror, Chou Tien Chen. Prannoy next went on to beat rising star Magnus Johannesen to seal his place in the quarters. Both his wins came in straight games, leaving him with enough energy to deal with his nemesis, Kodai Naraoka, in their upcoming face-off.

China Masters 2023, HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka: Head-to-head and Prediction

Kodai Naraoka has been a thorn for HS Prannoy, having won four of their five encounters to have a 4-1 lead in their head-to-head record. It is, however, important to note that the Indian won their most recent meeting at the Indonesia Open earlier this year.

The 22-year-old Japanese has been making rapid strides over the past few months, with his biggest highlight of the ongoing season being a silver medal win at the BWF World Championships.

Naraoka has also reached the final of the Malaysia Open this year, where he went down against Viktor Axelsen.

The World No. 5 has one BWF World Tour title under his belt, which he won at the 2022 Vietnam Open, a Super 100 event.

Naraoka started his 2023 China Masters campaign with a tight 21-19, 12-21, 21-19 win over World No. 10 Anders Antonsen. He then brushed aside Chia Hao Lee in straight games.

Prannoy, on the other hand, has had easier matches this week and is also currently in the midst of the best season of his career. He clinched the title at the Malaysia Masters and has bronze medals to show for from the BWF World Championships and the Asian Games. The Keralite also finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open.

If Prannoy can pounce on his chances and can cut down on his errors under pressure, he could sniff at yet another opportunity to down Naraoka this year.

China Masters 2023, HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka: Date and time

Eighth seed HS Prannoy and third seed Kodai Naraoka will lock horns in the men's singles quarterfinals at the China Masters 2023 on Friday in the seventh match of the day on Court 2 at the Shenzhen Bay Gymnasium.

Date: November 24, 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Time: Approx. 6.45pm local time; 4.15pm IST

Venue: Shenzhen Bay Gymnasium, Shenzhen, China

China Masters 2023, HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka: Where to watch & live streaming details

This China Masters 2023 match will be telecast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.