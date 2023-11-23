China Masters 2023: HS Prannoy vs Magnus Johannesen, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Eighth seed HS Prannoy will aim for a quarterfinal spot at the Li-Ning China Masters 2023 when he meets World No. 32 Magnus Johannesen on Thursday (November 23).

Prannoy was in scintillating form in the first round against former World No. 2 Chou Tien Chen, whom he beat 21-18, 22-20. The win came five days after his loss to the same shuttler in the second round of the Japan Masters.

Having returned from an injury hiatus just last week, the Keralite will now be eager build form and make a deep run at the ongoing Super 750 China Masters.

China Masters 2023, HS Prannoy vs Magnus Johannesen: Head-to-head and Prediction

Prannoy and Johannesen have never met on the tour before, hence their head-to-head is currently tied at a 0-0 deadlock.

Johannesen is a 21-year-old rising star from Denmark. He has reached a solitary final on the BWF World Tour so far, which came earlier this year at the Orleans Masters.

Johannesen started his China Masters campaign on Tuesday with a marathon 15-21, 21-17, 21-19 win over Lee Cheuk Yiu that took an hour to complete.

The 31-year-old Prannoy, on the other hand, spent 10 minutes less on the court in his first-round demolition of Chou Tien Chen. Not only does he come into his clash against Johannesen as the fresher of the two, but is also far more experienced than the young Dane.

The eighth-ranked Indian is currently in the form of his life, having won the Malaysia Masters title, and bronze medals at the BWF World Championships and the Asian Games in 2023. The odds are thus stacked in his favor in what is going to be a battle between youth and experience.

China Masters 2023, HS Prannoy vs Magnus Johannesen: Date and time

Eighth seed HS Prannoy and Magnus Johannesen will lock horns in the men's singles second round at the China Masters 2023 on Thursday in the fourth match of the day on Court 3 at the Shenzhen Bay Gymnasium.

Date: November 23, 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Time: Approx. 11.30 am local time; 9 am IST

Venue: Shenzhen Bay Gymnasium, Shenzen, China

China Masters 2023, HS Prannoy vs Magnus Johannesen: Where to watch & live streaming details

This China Masters 2023 match will not be broadcast live in India on any channel. Live streaming will, however, be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.