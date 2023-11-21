China Masters 2023: Schedule, where to watch & live streaming details in India

After a poor showing at the Japan Masters, the Indian contingent will look to bounce back at the Li-Ning China Masters 2023, scheduled to be held in Shenzen, China, from November 21 to 26.

World No. 8 HS Prannoy leads the Indian squad at this Super 750 event and has already made a winning start to his campaign on Tuesday. The eighth seed exacted revenge for his Japan Masters loss against Chou Tien Chen with a superb 21-18, 22-20 win over the Chinese Taipei shuttler.

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen has his task cut out for he faces seventh seed Shi Yu Qi in his opener. The Chinese is coming off a runner-up finish at the Japan Masters last week and will be keen to carry on the momentum at home.

Kidambi Srikanth returns to action in a tough first-round face-off against fourth seed and reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Priyanshu Rajawat, the fourth Indian in the men's singles draw, will be up against World No. 13 Kenta Nishimoto.

In women's singles, the Indian challenge has already ended with rising star Aakarshi Kashyap's 12-21, 14-21 loss to the 17th-ranked Zhang Yi Man on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, men's doubles top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rebounded strongly from their Japan Masters setback to register a 21-13, 21-10 win over Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

Expand Tweet

In the women's doubles category, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda take on seventh seeds Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu in a difficult opener.

There is no Indian representation in the mixed doubles section.

With the China Masters being an important tournament in the road to the Paris Olympics, Indian players will be keen to make a strong impression and bag some valuable points.

China Masters 2023: Schedule

First round: November 21-22, 2023

Second round: November 23, 2023

Quarter-finals: November 24, 2023

Semi-finals: November 25, 2023

Finals: November 26, 2023

Venue: Shenzhen Bay Gymnasium, Shenzen, China

Tournament category: BWF World Tour Super 750

Total prize money: $1,000,000

Matches for the first few days are likely to start at 9 am local time/ 6.30 am IST.

China Masters 2023: Where to watch in India

The tournament will be broadcast live on the Sports18 1 & Sports18 1 HD channels in India from Wednesday (November 22). Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

Indian contingent playing at China Masters 2023

Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kidambi Srikanth

Women's singles: Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women’s doubles: Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda