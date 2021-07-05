Chirag Shetty: 5 things you didn't about the badminton doubles star

Chirag Shetty and his doubles partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are two of the four members representing the Indian contingent in the badminton events of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Chirag, who is 23, has been an integral part of this duo, as he has more experience than his compatriot. Here is a look at the 5 things you probably didn’t know about the badminton star.

Where was Chirag Shetty born?

Chirag Shetty was born in Mumbai and started his career at the Goregaon Sports Club, under the training of Uday Pawar. He has played doubles throughout his career and has formed a great camaraderie with his long-time partner Rankireddy.

He and six other athletes were awarded Rupees 50 Lakhs by the Maharashtra government to help with the preparations of the Olympics under the ‘Mission Olympics campaign.’

Who coaches Chirag Shetty and his doubles partner?

Chirag Shetty is currently coached by Danish badminton legend and former doubles world number 1 Mathias Boe, who recently retired in 2020.

While talking about Mathias, Shetty said, “He is an inspiration for all of us. Mathias’ physical presence on the side-lines of the court motivates us to give our hundred percent.”

The duo was initially coached by Tan Kim Her and achieved a lot under him, winning a silver in the Commonwealth games and also reaching a career high 7th rank in 2019.

How many titles have Chirag Shetty and Rankireddy won?

History created!

UNSTOPPABLE @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 🇮🇳

They have etched their names in history!They win the biggest title of their career, beating the reigning world champions Li & Liu! 👏

What a performance! What efforts!

P.C: @BadmintonTalk#ThailandOpen #IndiaOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/grQ4bBlksG — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 4, 2019

The formidable duo have looked phenomenal and have grown each year since they were paired together by former coach Kim Her. The duo has won 8 BWF titles including the Thailand Open in 2019.

Both the shuttlers have good height, which gives them great advantage to cover the court. The duo come from different states, but their game complements each other and that is what makes them special.

While talking about his partner, Rankireddy said, “I have a splendid chemistry with Chirag. We gel well on and off the court. If there is any issue arising between us, we try to solve it then and there only. We are quite open to each other. We like to discuss some interesting topics which strengthen our bond. We don’t fight, rather we enjoy each other’s company.”

What is the current ranking of Chirag Shetty and Rankireddy?

The ace duo are currently ranked 10th overall after disappointing endings to their earlier campaigns this year. The duo reached to a career high 7th after winning some high-profile tournaments in 2018-2019, including the Commonwealth games triumph.

Badminton - Commonwealth Games Day 11

Really thankful to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the kind and encouraging words in today’s Mann ki Baat. We surely will give our best at the games and make our country proud! @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/vSnxRfaKvK — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) June 27, 2021

How has Chirag Shetty performed going into the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Chirag Shetty and his partner are 8-4 in all matches this year and have been on a decent run of form coming into the tournament, having lost in the Semi-final of the Thailand and Swiss open.

Chirag lost his maternal grandfather to Covid-19 this year, but his grit and determination to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 speaks volumes about his love for the sport.

