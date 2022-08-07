CWG 2022, Kidambi Srikanth vs Jia Heng Teh bronze medal match: Preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth will look to add a bronze medal to his tally when he takes on World No. 87 Jia Heng Teh of Singapore at CWG 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday (August 7) night.

Deemed the favorite to enter the men's singles final, the former World No. 1 was handed a crushing 21-13, 19-21, 10-21 defeat by Malaysia's World No. 42 Tze Yong NG earlier in the day.

This was Srikant's second consecutive defeat to the Malaysian at the ongoing Birmingham Games. He also lost to Yong during the mixed team final last week.

Srikanth was unable to close out the men's singles semi-final match in the second game despite being a couple of points away from the win. The World No. 13 now gets one more chance to redeem himself and bring home another medal for India.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Jia Heng Teh head-to-head & prediction

Srikanth and Teh have never met on the badminton circuit before. So their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Although Srikanth is the higher ranked player here, it will not be easy for the 29-year-old to go past Teh. He made the mistake of not pressing enough in his semi-final when he had a chance.

A slight opening proved to be suicidal for him in the end. Yong kept on pressing as the match progressed and Srikanth ultimately ran out of steam in the decider.

Srikanth's next opponent, Jia Heng Teh, had World No. 10 Lakshya Sen on the ropes for more than half of the match in an impressive display in the semi-finals.

After being outplayed in the opening game by Sen, the Singaporean bounced back into the match, riding on his fabulous deception and excellent net play. He even made Sen look clueless for a part of the match before the Indian slowly pulled away for a 21-10, 18-21, 21-16 win.

If Srikanth doesn't impose himself right from the start, he could once again find himself in a spot of bother.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Jia Heng Teh: Date and Time

Kidambi Srikanth will take on Jia Heng Teh in the men's singles bronze medal match on Sunday night at CWG 2022.

Date: August 7, 2022; Timing: 6.40 pm local time, 11.10 pm IST

