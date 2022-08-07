CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag enter finals; Kidambi Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri to vie for bronze medals

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, along with the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, entered the finals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday, August 7.

However, Kidambi Srikanth and the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in their respective semi-finals. They are not out of medal contention yet and will compete in the bronze medal play-offs later on Sunday night.

Lakshya Sen beats Singapore’s Jia Heng Teh in a thriller

World No. 10 Lakshya Sen was stretched in his men’s singles semi-final match. The 20-year-old overcame a tough challenge from Singapore's Jia Heng Teh to enter his maiden final with a 21-10, 18-12, 21-16 win in a thrilling contest.

Sindhu overcomes Yeo Jia Min in a tense battle

PV Sindhu entered the final of the women's singles event after dismissing another Singaporean player. Double Olympic medalist Sindhu edged past World No. 18 Yeo Jia Min 21-19, 21-17 to progress to her second consecutive Commonwealth Games final.

The Gold Coast Games silver medalist faced a tough challenge in the semi-finals but went on to win the clash with her brilliant display under pressure. The 27-year-old Hyderabadi will play the gold medal match against Canada’s Michelle Li on Monday.

Kidambi Srikanth, meanwhile, lost a close battle 21-13, 19-21, 10-21 against Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong, whom he faced just a few days ago in the mixed team event final.

Srikanth will have to play the bronze medal match against Jia Heng Teh.

Indian Results (Semi-finals)

Men’s singles

Lakshya Sen beat Jia Heng Teh (Singapore) 21-10, 18-21, 21-16

Kidambi Srikanth lost to Tze Yong Ng (Malaysia) 21-13, 19-21, 10-21

Women’s singles

PV Sindhu beat Jia Min Yeo (Singapore) 21-19, 21-17

Men’s doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat Chan Peng Soon/Tan Kian Meng (Malaysia) 21-6, 21-15

Women’s doubles

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand lost to Tan Koong Le Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia) 13-21, 16-21.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far