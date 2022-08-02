India maul Singapore 3-0 to storm into Mixed Team Badminton Championships final at Commonwealth Games 2022

India trounced Singapore 3-0 to enter the mixed team badminton championships final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday (August 1).

The defending champions made short work of dark horse Singapore in a one-sided semi-final at the Birmingham Arena. India will now take on Malaysia in the final on Tuesday. Last edition’s silver medallist Malaysia outclassed England 3-0 in the other semis.

Lakshya Sen emerged as the chief architect of India’s sensational 3-0 win over Singapore. World No. 10 Lakshya stunned reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew in straight games to clinch a 3-0 win.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya surprised world No. 9 Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 21-15 in the men’s singles.

The match was the most crucial encounter of the tie as Singapore were expecting to bounce back in the men’s singles. However, the ace Indian shuttler shattered their hopes of making a comeback with a top-class performance.

Satwik and Chirag laid the foundation with impressive win in the men's doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty trounced Yong Kai Terry Hee and Andy Jun Liang Kwek 21-11, 21-12 to lay a solid foundation for India's win.

World No. 8 pair Satwik and Chirag needed 40 minutes to get the better of the Singapore duo. In both games, Indian Open champions Satwik and Chirag were absolutely in control of the situation. Gelling well on the court from the start, Satwik and Chirag provided India with a brilliant win and a crucial 1-0 lead.

PV Sindhu consolidated India's position with a quick-fire victory over Jia Min Yeo

PV Sindhu consolidated India's position with an excellent win in the women's singles.

The world No. 7 shuttler thumped Jia Min Yeo 21-11, 21-12 to put India 2-0 ahead in a best-of-the-five-match encounter. Double Olympic medalist Sindhu had no trouble in dismissing world No. 19 Jia Min Yeo. It was the second straight win for the Indian star against the Singaporean player.

Sindhu, who was rested for the quarter-final match against South Africa on Sunday, was in full control against Jia Min Yeo. Using her height to her advantage, Sindhu outclassed her rivals in all departments.

Mixed Team Championships Results

India beat Singapore 3-0

Men’s doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bt Yong Kai Terry Hee-Andy Jun Liang Kwek 21-11, 21-12

Women’s singles

PV Sindhu bt Jia Min Yeo 21-11, 21-12

Men’s singles

Lakshya Sen bt Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 21-15

Women’s doubles

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand vs Yujia Jin-Jia Ying Crystal Wong

Mixed doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa vs Yong Kai Terry Hee-Jessica Wei Han Tan.

