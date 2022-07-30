CWG 2022: Back-to-back 5-0 wins help Indian badminton team reach quarter-finals

Defending champions India thrashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in their second Group A match at the 22nd Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham on Saturday.

With these back-to-back victories, defending champions India entered the quarter-finals of the CWG mixed team competition by topping their group. The Indian side made several changes to their line-up to give everyone a chance before the knockouts.

After mauling Pakistan 5-0 in their first outing on Friday evening, India registered yet another ruthless victory and made it to the last eight stage with a match to go.

The Indian team management decided to field the experienced pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for the mixed doubles match. Former World No. 27 pair Satwik and Ashwini looked a little rusty initially before dismissing Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9 to put India 1-0 ahead.

Lakshya Sen overcomes Niluka Karunaratne after initial hiccups to help India increase lead

Lakshya Sen overcame Niluka Karunaratne despite a strong challenge by the latter to post a 21-18, 21-5 win. World No. 10 Lakshya played his first match after recovering from a shoulder injury and found little time to settle down.

However, once World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya found his rhythm, he dominated the Sri Lankan veteran Niluka Karunaratne, who is a three-time Olympian.

Aakarshi Kashyap made a perfect debut in CWG 2022 by winning her women’s singles match. The 20-year-old was given a chance to replace PV Sindhu, who did the job against Pakistan in their opening outing on Friday.

Akarshi trounced Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9 to hand India a 3-0 lead. B Sumeeth Reddy and Chirag Shetty downed Dumindu Abeywickrama and Sachin Dias 21-10, 21-13 in the men’s doubles.

India were expected to be by far the better team on display as they dominated the proceedings from the word go at Arena Birmingham.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela Gopichand completed the Sri Lankan rout by defeating Thilini Hendahewa and Vidara Suhasni Vidanage 21-18, 21-6 in the women’s doubles.

The Indian team will lock horns with Australia in their final Group A league match of the CWG 2022 team event later in the day.

CWG 2022: Results for India vs Sri Lanka

Mixed doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa bt Sachin Dias-Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9

Men’s singles

Lakshya Sen bt Niluka Karunaratne 21-18, 21-5

Women’s singles

Aakarshi Kashyap bt Vidara Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9

Men’s doubles

B Sumeeth Reddy-Chirag Shetty bt Dumindu Abeywickrama-Sachin Dias 21-10, 21-13

Women’s doubles

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bt Thilini Hendahewa-Vidara Suhasni Vidanage 21-18, 21-6.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far