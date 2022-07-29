Indian shuttlers rout Pakistan 5-0 to launch Commonwealth Games campaign in style

The Indian badminton team launched their campaign in style at the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Saturday. In their opening Group A mixed team championship encounter, defending champions India blanked Pakistan 5-0 at the Arena Birmingham.

Experienced campaigners B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa gave India the perfect start by winning their mixed doubles outing without much ado against Pakistan.

World No. 93 Reddy and Ponnappa thrashed Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique 21-9, 21-12 in less than half an hour.

Sumeeth and Ashwini barely broke into sweat as the Indian duo rolled over their Pakistan opponents convincingly. After wrapping up the first game 21-9, Sumeeth and Ashwini claimed the next game 21-12 to put India 1-0 ahead in this tie of the Commonwealth Games badminton team event.

Kidambi Srikanth warms up with an easy win

Kidambi Srikanth was preferred over Lakshya Sen in the men’s singles outing and he justified the team management’s decision by winning his match quite easily.

World No. 11 Kidambi Srikanth dismissed Murad Ali 21-7, 21-12 within no time. It was like a walk in the park for World Championships silver medalist Srikanth. World No. 768 Murad Ali was outclassed in all departments by 29-year-old Srikanth, a former World No. 1.

PV Sindhu proves too hot for Pakistan’s Mahoor Shahzad

PV Sindhu completed the formality with a crushing 21-7, 21-6 win over Mahoor Shahzad of Pakistan.

With this one-sided win, double Olympic medalist Sindhu gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead. World No. 7 Sindhu hardly stretched herself on way to this victory.

Sindhu, who was the flag-bearer for the Indian contingent during the inaugural ceremony on Friday, dominated her opponent World No. 175 opponent from the word go.

Smooth sailing for doubles teams too against Pakistan

It was a relatively easy day for the men’s doubles and women’s doubles team also in their Commonwealth Games opening contest. World No. 8 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their match quite convincingly.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag downed Murad Ali and Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti 21-12, 21-9.

Similarly, the women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela Gopichand had no problem winning their outing. Debutants Treesa and Gayatri displayed their brilliant skills against hapless Pakistan opponents.

World No. 39 teenage pair of Treesa and Gayatri defeated Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddique 21-4, 21-5.

India will play Sri Lanka in their second league outing on Sunday afternoon.

Results (Group A) - Commonwealth Games Badminton Team Event

India beat Pakistan 5-0

Mixed doubles

B Summeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa bt Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti-Ghazala Siddique 21-9, 21-12

Men’s singles

Kidambi Srikanth bt Murad Ali 21-7, 21-12

Women’s singles

PV Sindhu bt Mahoor Shahzad 21-7, 21-6

Men’s doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bt Murad Ali-Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti 21-12, 21-9

Women’s doubles

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bt Mahoor Shahzad-Ghazala Siddique 21-4, 21-5.

