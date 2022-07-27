Thomas Cup triumph will give us a lot of confidence as we aim to retain team title, says Lakshya Sen ahead of Commonwealth Games

Lakshya Sen is world No. 10 but so far, he hasn't played in any multiple-sports events like the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, or Asian Games.

The forthcoming 22nd Commonwealth Games, slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, will be Lakshya’s maiden major multi-sport event. Obviously, the 20-year-old Lakshya wants to make up for lost time and is determined to make his debut in a grand manner.

The in-form Lakshya Sen will have a dual challenge ahead of him. The youngster would first like to make a big contribution as the Indian team is defending the mixed team gold medal.

Soon after the team event, Lakshya will focus all his energy on the individual event where he would like to finish on the podium.

Given the kind of form he has displayed so far in 2022, Lakshya Sen stands a very good chance of winning a medal. With Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia withdrawing from the tournament, Lakshya has a golden chance to make a dream debut at CWG.

Reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore has also not been in the best of form in the last few months.

Lakshya trained rigorously under Korean coach Yoo Yong-sung - a two-time Olympic silver medalist - at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru before the Indian’s team’s departure. If he lives up to his form and reputation, he can become only the fourth Indian to win a gold medal.

So far, his mentor Prakash Padukone (1978), Syed Modi (1982), and Parupalli Kashyap (2014) have won the men’s singles gold medal for India at the CWG.

Earlier this year, Lakshya Sen became the youngest Indian to reach the All England Championships final before losing to reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

The Arena Birmingham is a familiar venue for him as he upset several top players to win a silver medal at the All England Championships.

Lakshya likes the atmosphere at the Arena Birmingham and hopes for yet another extraordinary performance at the same venue.

Excerpts from an exclusive interview with Lakshya Sen

With just a few days left for CWG, how do you assess your preparations for the mega event?

Lakshya Sen: "Our training has been going on quite well for CWG. It’s been a very fruitful last 3-4 weeks for me before the big tournament. I have trained hard in the last few weeks and I am in good shape for CWG. These last three to four weeks will help me in CWG as well as in the World Championships which will be held soon after the Birmingham event."

You were one of the chief architects of India’s famous Thomas Cup triumph. Are you more confident now after your splendid performances in the last few months?

Lakshya Sen: "Yes, those kinds of tournaments definitely give you a lot of confidence. I am very happy to be a part of the Indian team that won the Thomas Cup for the first time. The historic Thomas Cup triumph will absolutely give me and other players a lot of confidence going into CWG. The momentum we got at the Thomas Cup will certainly help us at CWG."

How do you rate your chances at the CWG in the individual event?

Lakshya Sen: "There are some good players like Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the fray. I will have to be at my best and try to fight every match to the best of my ability. I just want to give my best and the results will take care of itself. Right now I am not looking too far and would like to go step by step."

India upset formidable Malaysia 3-2 in the last edition of CWG at Gold Coast to win the gold medal. Do you think India can retain the team championship title?

Lakshya Sen: "Yes, I believe we can repeat the last edition’s success if we really come together as a team like we did in the Thomas Cup. We have a solid team and can definitely retain the gold medal in the mixed team championships.

"At the same time, we must know that Malaysia are also a very good team. We have to perform to our full potential to match the last time’s dream performance. It will be a good match against Malaysia."

You are representing the country for the first time in a major multiple sports event like CWG. Please share your thoughts on how you are looking at the new challenge.

Lakshya Sen: "Yes it’s a very good feeling to be part of such a big event. It will be my first time representing the country in multiple major sports. CWG is my first mega event in the senior category.

"I have played in the Youth Olympics before, so I have a brief idea of how things will be at multiple sports events like CWG. I am really looking forward to playing there and meeting a lot of people in the Games Village."

