Badminton Asia Championships to be held in Dubai for next 5 years

The Badminton Asia Championships will be held in Dubai from 2023 to 2027. According to reliable sources, the Dubai-based sports management and consulting company, ’Beyond Boundaries' has recently signed a deal with Badminton Asia (BA) in Singapore for hosting rights for five years.

It will be the first time the Asian Championships will be held in the UAE.

BA chief Anton Subowo, its secretary-general Moosa Nashid and Beyond Boundaries chief executive Sathya Menon were present when the deal was signed.

“Badminton is one of the most popular sports with an all-time high participation and fan base. It will be exciting to host the Badminton Asia Championships in a new arena,” said Anton Subowo.

Dubai’s global connectivity, accessibility and track record in hosting world-class sporting events went in their favor. The proposed Badminton Asia Championships will only help the UAE grow the sport and make badminton even more accessible to fans.

The 2022 Badminton Asia Championships was held at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Muntinlupa, Manila, Philippines, from April 26 to May 1, 2022. The tournament has been held annually since 1991 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World No. 5 Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia and China’s Wang Zhiyi won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively in Manila.

Third seed Lee Zii Jia defeated reigning Asian Games champion and fourth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 21-17, 23-21 in the men’s singles final. Indonesia’s Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Rambitan claimed the men’s doubles title, while Chinese players grabbed the women’s doubles and mixed doubles gold medals.

Dubai hosted BWF Super Series Finals for 4 years

The forthcoming Badminton Asia Championships will be the second major event to be held in the UAE. Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex hosted the annual BWF Super Series Finals for four years from 2014 to 2017.

Only the top-8 players and pairs in each of badminton’s five categories participated in Dubai.

BWF president Poul-Erik Høyer of Denmark was instrumental in bringing badminton to Dubai for the first time in 2014. All the top players in the world competed in Dubai during the four-year period.

After a gap of five years, sports fans in Dubai will once again witness badminton’s top stars in action from next season.

