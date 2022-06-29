"I am looking forward to justifying the opportunity to play at CWG 2022": Sumeeth Reddy

B Sumeeth Reddy is a premier example of the fact that doubles players in Badminton get better with age. The experienced doubles specialist is in fine form and is raring to have a go at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in England.

Officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games, CWG will be held in Birmingham, England between July 28 and August 8. Reddy will be participating in the mixed doubles category at the mega event. Along with Ashwini Ponnappa, 30-year-old Sumeeth Reddy will represent India at CWG 2022. They are currently ranked 103 in the world and are presently participating at the ongoing Malaysian Open in Kuala Lumpur.

Sumeeth and Ashwini emerged best in the national selection trials in April

Reddy and Ashwini won the national selection trials in April in New Delhi to book their place in the 10-member badminton contingent for the Commonwealth Games. They surprised the young and in-form duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto to clinch their place in the Indian team.

Sumeeth Reddy has prior experience of representing India at the big events. He has taken part at the 2014 Asian Games and the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics (with Manu Attri). Going into CWG, Reddy wants to justify his selection by putting in excellent performances in Birmingham.

The Indian badminton contingent, under the guidance and leadership of coaches, have been hard at practice at the national camp. Doubles coach specialist Mathias Boe's presence has improved the morale and confidence of the shuttles ahead of the mega event.

India wrote history at the last edition of the Commonwealth Games, which was held in 2018 in Australia. They shocked favorites Malaysia in the final to win the gold medal.

Reddy feels India can retain their gold in Birmingham. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda ahead of the big event, Reddy answered a few questions.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Q: How are the preparations going for CWG?

A: Preparations are going well. We are ready and looking forward to the next month’s Commonwealth Games.

Q: You will be playing mixed doubles with Ashwini Ponnappa. How do you find a senior player like Ashwini to be your partner?

A: It’s quite an experience as I get to learn, understand and share a lot of things about the sport.

Q: How do you rate your chances at CWG?

A: All I can say is we have a pretty good chance and we will utilize it.

Q: Who do you think are your competitors in CWG?

A. Most of the countries in CWG have been doing well in recent times. So, all of them would be our competitors.

Q: India upset Malaysia in the last edition at Gold Coast CWG to win the gold medal. Do you think we can retain the team championship title?

A: Yes, I do believe we can retain the title.

Q: Representing the country at the CWG must be one of the most memorable moments of your career. Please share your thoughts.

A: Yes it is, especially when the chance comes after quite a while. I am looking forward to justifying the opportunity to play at CWG 2022.

Q: Specialist doubles coach Mathias Boe will be a great help to you and other doubles players as you aim to perform well at CWG?

A: Yes, he is an important asset to the Indian doubles and I hope we all learn to the best of our abilities from him.

