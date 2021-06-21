Doubles specialist Sumeeth Reddy to venture into coaching, launching badminton academy next month

B Sumeeth Reddy will foray into the coaching section in a few weeks’ time. The doubles specialist will also formally launch his Indian Badminton Academy (IBA) in Manikonda, near Hyderabad, in the first week of July.

After being part of the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy for more than a decade, Sumeeth Reddy will start his own coaching unit to provide a platform for talented, young shuttlers.

Sumeeth Reddy, who represented India at the Rio Olympics in 2016 with his long-time partner Manu Attri, understands nobody can match the standards set by the Gopichand Academy. However, Sumeeth Reddy felt that there was a need for a feeder center before entering the main arena - the Gopichand Academy.

“I love to portray my patriotism whenever it is possible and that’s why I named it after my country. And I always felt that if one has a chance to give back to the sport which offers everything to them it should be the first priority."

Reddy has said that this was his dream project. He said:

"I am glad to realize this dream of starting my own set-up.”

Reddy also plans to continue playing international tournaments for at least another couple of years. The 29-year-old doubles ace was ranked world No. 17 in January 2016. The pair, Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri, also competed at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

We will try to produce quality shuttlers from our academy: Sumeeth Reddy

Reddy believes the target of his academy will be to produce shuttlers who can make it to the top.

“Definitely, to produce international medalists is the ultimate goal. We will have five international standard courts to start with in view of the pandemic protocols and have expansion plans for the future. It will depend on the response we get from the players,” said Sumeeth Reddy.

Reddy will only be scheduling, monitoring and planning since he is currently an active player.

“Since I am still playing, I will be involved now only in scheduling, monitoring and planning other off-court aspects of training,” said Sumeeth, whose wife, N. Sikki Reddy, is a top doubles player with Ashwini Ponnappa.

The pair of Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are ranked 27 in the world.

Sumeeth Reddy has finalized a group of experienced coaches to manage the new coaching center.

“I will be having my own panel of qualified coaches and will increase the strength of the coaches in the future. It will be a professionally managed center where the youngsters will get all the facilities,” said Sumeeth Reddy.

B Sumeeth Reddy

Sumeeth Reddy and his wife Sikki made history when they became the first husband and wife pair from India to participate in the mixed doubles event of the Thailand Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 held in Bangkok in January, 2021.

It was the first big tournament of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) after the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted the 2020 calendar. The couple got married in March 2019.

Left-hander Sikki had partnered Pranav Jerry Chopra in mixed doubles until recently, while Sumeeth never had a settled partner in this category.

“I will continue to play both doubles. I will partner with my wife Sikki in the mixed doubles on a regular basis from now on. We are training together and would definitely like to try ourselves in the tournaments also,” said Sumeeth, who had won two Grand Prix titles and a gold medal in the South Asian Games in 2016.

Edited by Diptanil Roy