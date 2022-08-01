Indian badminton team drub South Africa 3-0 to storm into the Commonwealth Games semis

Defending champions India lived up to their reputation and form as they stormed into the mixed team championships semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

India ousted South Africa 3-0 in a one-sided quarter-final played at the Arena Birmingham on Sunday (July 31).

Holders India topped Group A by winning all three of their league matches quite convincingly. After blanking Pakistan and Sri Lanka with identical scores of 5-0, India dismissed Australia 4-1 in their final league outing on Saturday.

India also maintained their outstanding momentum in the knockout stages of the competition as well. Title favorites India humbled South Africa 3-0 without losing a single game in the quarter-finals.

Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa provide India a solid start

Experienced campaigners B. Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa provided India with the perfect start.

Mixed doubles pair Sumeeth and Ashwini outclassed South Africa's Jarred Elliott and Deidre Jordaan 21-9, 21-11 inside half an hour.

Using their vast experience to good effect, Sumeeth and Ashwini steamrolled their opponents with an excellent all-round display against the Proteas.

Lakshya Sen races to a win in quick time

Lakshya Sen notched up a quick-fire win in the men's singles to help India take a 2-0 lead.

World No. 10 Lakshya Sen thrashed Caden Kakora 21-5, 21-6 within no time.

World Championship bronze medalist Lakshya taught a lesson or two to his South African opponent with a clinical performance.

Aakarshi Kashyap completes 3-0 win for India

Aakarshi Kashyap was given the chance to replace in-form Indian badminton star PV Sindhu.

Young Chhattisgarh shuttler Aakarshi justified the team management's decision by winning her women’s singles match to seal a 3-0 win. The 20-year-old Aakarshi thumped Johanita Scholtz 21-11, 21-16 to help India reach semi-finals.

After claiming the first game quite easily, Aakarshi faced some resistance in the second game from Johanita Scholtz.

However, Aakarshi was in no mood to stretch the match into the decider and wrapped up the tie in straight games.

Mixed Team Championships Results

India beat South Africa 3-0

Mixed doubles

B. Sumeeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa bt Jarred Elliott-Deidre Jordaan 21-9, 21-11

Men’s singles

Lakshya Sen bt Caden Kakora 21-5, 21-6

Women’s singles

Aakarshi Kashyap bt Johanita Scholtz 21-11, 21-16

Men’s doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Jarred Elliott-Robert Summers.

Women’s doubles

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand vs Deidre Jordaan-Johanita Scholtz.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far