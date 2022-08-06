CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth vs Toby Penty men's singles preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-9, 21-12 on August 5 to advance to the quarterfinals of the men's singles event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Srikanth was part of the Indian mixed team which won a silver medal a few days ago. The former World No. 1, who was up against lower-ranked Tze Yong Ng, suffered a 21-19, 6-21, 21-16 defeat in the final.

World No. 13 Srikanth will now take on the 54th-ranked Toby Penty in the men's singles quarterfinal match on August 6.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Toby Penty head-to-head & prediction

Srikanth holds a flawless 2-0 record over the Englishman, having both won their meetings in straight games so far.

Srikanth made a solid comeback to the badminton court by defeating Penty 21-12, 21-18 in their most recent showdown in the first round of the Denmark Open 2020 at Odense.

Srikanth and Penty also played each other at the Thailand Open in 2013 before that, where Srikanth finished on top.

With such a strong record against Penty, Srikanth is expected to come through again.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Toby Penty: Date and Time

Kirambi Srikanth will take on Toby Penty in the men's singles quarterfinals later today at CWG 2022.

Date: August 6, 2022; Timing: 10:00 pm IST

Kidambi Srikanth vs Toby Penty: Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will telecast the Games live for Indian viewers.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

