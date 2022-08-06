CWG 2022: PV Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh women's singles preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is having an impressive run at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The 27-year-old stormed into the quarterfinals of the women's singles event with a comfortable 21-10, 21-9 win over Uganda's Husina Kobugabe in the Round of 16 on August 5.

PV Sindhu will next take on World No. 60 Jin Wei Goh, whom she beat on her way to securing the silver medal in the mixed team event for India at the Commonwealth Games earlier this week.

Pvsindhu @Pvsindhu1 #B2022 #CWG #silvermedal #teamevent An incredible team effort and another medal earned for the motherland. The best feeling ever. We will be BACK. An incredible team effort and another medal earned for the motherland. The best feeling ever. We will be BACK. 🇮🇳 #B2022 #CWG #silvermedal #teamevent https://t.co/viNK98jXfC

PV Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh head-to-head

PV Sindhu was the dominant of the two in their last meeting and started dictating terms with powerful smashes and long rallies to thrash Jin Wei Goh 22-20, 21-17.

It was Sindhu's third win over the Malaysian in as many meetings.

PV Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh prediction

Although Goh gave her a tough fight, Sindhu knew how to tackle her. The Indian ace made no mistake in getting past the Malaysian shuttler.

The World No. 7 is likely to have the upper hand in this contest once again against Jin Wei Goh.

PV Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh: Date and time

PV Sindhu will be up against Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh in the women's singles quarterfinals match at CWG 2022 on August 6, 2022.

Date: August 6, 2022; Timings: 4:20pm IST

When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs

Jin Wei Goh

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will telecast the Games live for Indian viewers.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

