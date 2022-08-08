CWG 2022, PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Gold medal match: Preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Indian shuttle queen PV Sindhu faces 2014 Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medalist Michelle Li of Canada in the women's singles final in Birmingham on Monday. Sindhu, a silver medalist in Gold Coast and a bronze medalist in Glasgow, is searching for her maiden CWG women's singles gold medal.

In four matches so far in the women's singles event of the ongoing edition, World No. 7 Sindhu has dropped only one game. It was against Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh in the quarter-finals, where the former world champion bounced back to post a tight 19-21, 21-14, 21-18 win.

Much like Sindhu, World No. 13 Michelle Li, too, has conceded just a solitary game so far during her women's singles campaign in Birmingham. It was against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in the semi-finals. The two were locked in a grueling battle before the 30-year-old managed to edge Gilmour for a gritty 23-21, 21-23, 21-18 win.

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li head-to-head & prediction

Michelle Li at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Image courtesy: Getty)

Sindhu has a whopping 8-2 lead over Michelle Li in their head-to-head. Interestingly, both of Li's wins over Sindhu have come at the Commonwealth Games. Sindhu went on to lose both her meetings to the Canadian in the individual as well as the mixed team event in Glasgow eight years ago.

Four years later, the Indian turned the tables on Li with a 21-18, 21-8 thrashing in the women's singles event in Gold Coast.

Sindhu and Li have met twice already this year: at the Uber Cup and the Swiss Open. The former has emerged victorious in straight games on both occasions.

Considering her dominance in their head-to-head, Sindhu is the overwhelming favorite to come through this match. There is, however, a slight fitness concern for the Rio Olympic silver medalist.

During her semi-final match against Yeo Ji Min on Sunday, Sindhu's left Achilles was strapped. Her movement appeared to be a bit restricted in the initial stages before she secured a 21-19, 21-17 win. The Indian's Achilles issue could make her work harder than usual, although she is expected to win.

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li: Date and Time

PV Sindhu will take on Michelle Li in the women's singles gold medal match on Monday at CWG 2022.

Date: August 8, 2022; Time: 8.50 am local time, 1.20 pm IST

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li: Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 are telecasting the Games live for Indian viewers.

Live streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app and website.

You can also follow the live coverage of the match here at Sportskeeda.

Read: CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag enter finals; Kidambi Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri to vie for bronze medals

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra