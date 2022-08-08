CWG 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (IND) vs Ben Lane and Sean Vendy (ENG) men's doubles preview: Head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Top Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the men's doubles finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Indian duo defeated Malaysia's Chen Peng Soon and Tian Kian Men in straight sets (21-6, 21-15) on August 7, to advance into the finals at the quadrennial showpiece event.

The Indian World No 7 will square off against the English duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the finals.

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐃! Congratulations to the duo of Satwik Sairaj & Chirag on cruising through to the final by defeating Chan Peng Soon & Tan Kian Meng of in the semi-final.



📸 Getty • #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐃! Congratulations to the duo of Satwik Sairaj & Chirag on cruising through to the final by defeating Chan Peng Soon & Tan Kian Meng ofin the semi-final.📸 Getty • #Badminton 🏸🇮🇳 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐃! Congratulations to the duo of Satwik Sairaj & Chirag on cruising through to the final by defeating Chan Peng Soon & Tan Kian Meng of 🇲🇾 in the semi-final.📸 Getty • #Badminton #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/Hsajj2tRak

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty(IND) vs Ben Lane and Sean Vendy head-to-head & prediction

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (IND) vs Ben Lane and Sean Vendy (ENG) have squared off against each other twice so far.

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy got the better of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty at the LI-NING Denmark Challenge in 2019. The English duo won the match 21-17, 21-19.

However, the Indian duo avenged their previous loss. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty emerged victorious against the English pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in their final Group A match as the scorecard read 21-17 21-19 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Head to head: 1-1

Prediction: The ace Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Sairaj Satwik Rankireddy will be hoping to win gold for India.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty(IND) vs Ben Lane and Sean Vendy: Date and Timings:

Date: August 8, 2022; Timing: 3:00 pm IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty(IND) vs Ben Lane and Sean Vendy: Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will telecast the Games live for Indian viewers.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: CWG 2022: "Experience does not mean you are the best choice"- Twitter reacts after Indian shuttlers settle for silver

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy