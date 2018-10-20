Denmark Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal storm into the semi-final

Kidabmi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal moves into the semifinals

It was a good day for Indian shuttlers as Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal moved into the semi-finals of Super Level 750 tournament played at Odense Park, Denmark on Saturday. The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lost in the quarterfinals to Hirota and Fukushima.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Indian counterpart Sameer Verma in three gruelling sets to move into the quarterfinals. It was a close fought match right from the start. In the first game, Srikanth began well to take an 8-6 lead. Sameer Verma showed great fighting spirit to level the scores at 8-8. At the interval, Verma led 11-10.

After the interval, both players took alternate points till 18-18. Srikanth had 2 match points but Sameer Verma equalled the score at 20-20. The best Indian male shuttler Srikanth held his nerves to win the first set 22-20.

The second set was also a close fought encounter with both players taking alternate points till 9-9. At the interval, Srikanth led 11-9. After the interval, Srikanth took a 15-11 lead but Verma showed great fighting spirit to level the scores at 16-16 and went till 18-18. Sameer Verma held his nerves to the second set 21-19.

In the deciding game, Srikanth had a great start taking an early 3-0 lead. Sameer Verma played aggressive badminton and took points in succession. At the interval, Verma led 11-7. After the interval, he continued to take control of the match with 18-16 lead. Srikanth fought back strongly to level the scores at 19-19.

Both players took alternate points as Srikanth held his nerves to the win third set 23-21 to move into the semi-finals. He will face Japan Kento Momota in the semi-finals.

Saina Nehwal took revenge of her defeat

Saina defeated Nozomi Okuhara in the women’s singles quarterfinals. It was a thriller with Saina Nehwal winning the match in three sets. In the first game, Okuhara had a strong start dominating the Indian with great drop shots and smashes.

At the interval, the Japanese led 11-6. After the interval, Saina Nehwal tried her best to come back into the game but Okuhara held nerves to win first set 21-17.

It was a good start by Okuhara in the second game also with an early advantage. Saina Nehwal made a strong comeback to level scores at 10-10. After the interval, the Indian played with aggression and put pressure on Okuhara. Saina showed her class and won second set 21-16 to force the match into decider.

The third game was an aggressive start by Saina Nehwal who played aggressive badminton and did not allow Okuhara to play her game. At the interval, the Indian had a commanding 11-3 lead. After the interval, Saina did not allow Okuhara to come back into game and won the third set 21-12 to move into the semi-finals. She will play Tunjung in semi-finals today.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lose in the quarterfinals

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lost to number 1 ranked pair of Hirota and Fukushima in two straight games 14-21, 12-21. The Indian pair could not give a fight to the top seeds.