Denmark Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth moves into the quarter finals with a big win over Lin Dan

Kidambi Srikanth defeated one of the greats Lin Dan, to move into the quarterfinals of Super Level 750 tournament played at Odense Park, Denmark on Friday. It was a great performance by the Indian who lost the first set and then came back strongly to win the next two games.

In the first game, Dan started off on an aggressive note, taking an 8-4 lead. At the interval, the Chinese player led 11-5. After the interval, Srikanth tried his best to make a comeback and reduced the gap to 15-16 in favour of Lin Dan. Lin Dan showed skills winning the first set 21-18.

The second set was a much better start from the Indian, taking an early 5-1 lead. Dan made a strong comeback to reduce the gap to 7-8 in favour of India. At the interval, Srikanth led 11-8. After the interval, both players fought for each point but the Indian held his nerve to win the second set easily 21-17 to force the match into the decider.

In the deciding game, Kidambi Srikanth again began on the same note as in the second set taking an early 6-2 advantage and continued to play with aggression. At the interval, Kidambi Srikanth led 11-5. After the interval, the Indian showed his skills and did not allow Lin Dan to play his natural game. Kidambi Srikanth won third game 21-16 and with that moved into the quarterfinals.

This is the second time that Kidambi Srikanth has defeated Lin Dan in major Super Series tournament. With this win, Srikanth will take on Indian counterpart Sameer Verma in the quarterfinals today.

Saina Nehwal will face tough opponent Nozomi Okuhara in the women’s singles quarterfinals. Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy also will take on the field in quarterfinals.