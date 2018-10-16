Denmark Open 2018: Saina moves into 2nd round, Sindhu crashes out

It was a mixed day for Indian shuttlers on the first day of Super Level 750 tournament played at Denmark on Tuesday. PV Sindhu lost to her opponent in three gruelling sets, while Saina Nehwal struggled past her opponent to move into the 2nd round.

PV Sindhu suffered a shocking loss to USA's Zhang BW in three sets. The Indian started on a positive note taking 3-1 lead. Zhang produced some brilliant badminton to take points in succession. At the interval, Zhang led 11-7. After the interval, Sindhu tried to make a comeback into the game, but Zhang won the first game 21-17.

The second game was much closer, with both players taking alternate points till 5-5. PV Sindhu went into the interval with an 11-9 lead. After the interval, the Indian player showed aggression to lead 13-10. Zhang made a strong comeback to reduce the gap to 16-18 in favour of Sindhu. The Indian held her nerves to win the 2nd set 21-16.

In the deciding set, both players fought for each point till 4-4. At the interval, Zhang led 11-8. After the interval, Sindhu levelled the scores at 12-12 and then took the lead, but Zhang held her nerves to win third set 21-18 to move into the 2nd round.

Saina Nehwal had to fight against Hong Kong opponent Cheung NY in three gruelling sets. The first game began on a good note for Cheung, who took an early 4-1 lead. It was a closely fought match till 9-9, after which the Hong Kong opponent took points in succession to lead 18-12.

Nehwal showed great resolve to take 6 points in succession to level the scores at 18-18, but Cheung held her nerves to win the first set 22-20.

In the second set, Saina played with more aggression and dominated the Hong Kong player. The Indian led 11-7 at the interval. After the interval, Cheung tried her best to comeback into match but Saina held her nerves to win the second set 21-17 to force the match into the decider.

The deciding set was a see-saw battle with Saina Nehwal starting on a positive note, taking 6-3 lead. Cheung made aggressive moves and took points in succession to level the scores at 10-10. Cheung had one match point but the Indian saved it. The match went down to the wire, and Saina won the third set 24-22. She will face Yamaguchi in second round.