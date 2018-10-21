Denmark Open 2018: Saina Nehwal loses in the final, settles for silver

Saina Nehwal had to settle for silver as she lost to Tai Tzu Ying 13-21, 21-13, 6-21 in the final of Super 750 tournament played at Odense Park, Denmark on Sunday. It was an impressive performance by the Indian player against the number 1 ranked player in the world, Tai Tzu Ying.

In the first game, Tai got off to a perfect start taking an early 7-3 lead and continued to put pressure on Saina Nehwal. At the interval, Tai led 11-5. After the interval, Saina tried her best to come back into match but Tai showed her class and won the first set 21-13.

Nehwal started the second game on an aggressive note with smashes, drop shots and kept putting pressure on Tai. Like Tai did in the first game, the Indian showed much improved performance. At the interval, Saina led 11-5. After the interval, there were long rallies but the Indian held her nerves to win second set 21-13 to force the match into decider.

In the third and deciding game, Tai Tzu played with aggression and showed her class. Both players started on equal footing with 2-2 but the Chinese Taipei player took 9 points in succession to lead 11-2 at the interval. After the interval, Tai continued her impressive stroke play and won the third set 21-6.

Saina Nehwal performed brilliantly in this tournament before Sunday's final. She defeated Okuhara, Yamaguchi, Tunjung and showed glimpses of her immense talent and fighting skills against Tai Tzu Ying. Now the action moves to the French Open Super 750, starting from 23rd October.

PV Sindhu will be looking to perform well as she was knocked out in the first round in Denmark. Kidambi Srikanth lost in the semi-finals of this tournament and will hope to build on this run in Paris.