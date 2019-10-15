Denmark Open 2019, PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu takes on former world junior champion Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in her quest for her first title at the Denmark Open, which got underway today in Odense, Denmark.

Sindhu, who is seeded fifth at this tournament, has fond memories of making a giant-killing run to the final of this Super 750 tournament in 2015. The Denmark Open remains a significant event in her glittering career for this is where she made her first-ever Super Series final. Even though she lost the final to the reigning Olympic champion Li Xuerui, that gallant show proved she is destined for great things.

Four years later, Sindhu is still searching for her first title here but with the confidence of being a world champion. Since her biggest title win in Basel, the Rio Olympic silver medallist failed to replicate those stupendous efforts and made early exits during the Asian swing in the most unexpected fashion. The reason for those losses could be attributed to fatigue, both physical and mental.

A well-rested and charged-up Sindhu should thus be expected to play like her natural self, gliding on the court smoothly and attacking with venom. In her first match at the Denmark Open, she is up against the highly talented, yet inexperienced Tunjung, who has shown she's indeed one of the biggest rising stars on the circuit.

However, she has been unsuccessful at solving the Sindhu puzzle previously in five attempts, even though she did take a game on two occasions. If Sindhu isn't rusty after her break, she should sail to an easy win. However, Tunjung can't be taken lightly.

If Sindhu starts slowly, the Indonesian will look for every opportunity to stretch the Indian and will fancy her chances of picking up a win as well.

Here is all you need to know about the Denmark Open:

Tournament: Danisa Denmark Open 2019

Category: Super 750

Location: Odense, Denmark

Schedule: (5) PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung at approx 2:50 pm IST on October 15, 2019.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Denmark Open matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

Live Stream will be available on hotstar.com.