Denmark Open 2020: Kidambi Srikanth vs Chou Tien Chen preview, where to watch, live stream details and TV schedule

Kidambi Srikanth seems to be in good touch at the Denmark Open 2020. The former champion, seeded fifth at the Super 750 tournament in Odense, began his campaign with a 21-12, 21-18 victory over the World No. 52 Toby Penty.

A few too many unforced errors from Kidambi Srikanth's racquet, however, helped the Englishman come back into the match and make the second game competitive. Having not played a competitive match for seven months, Srikanth's rustiness showed.

But the Indian polished his game up and put on an even better performance in Round 2. Against the world number 49 Jason Anthony Ho-Shue, the former World number one was far more in control of proceedings en route to a 21-15, 21-14 win.

The improvement in his game is vital for Srikanth's chances against a player who has beaten him five times in their six meetings. World number 2 Chou Tien Chen has always proved to be a formidable opponent for the Indian, with his fabulous net=play and power-packed smashes.

The Chinese Taipei ace will look to keep Kidambi Srikanth pinned to the backcourt and finish points at the net - a tactic that has worked beautifully against the Indian in most of the pair's meetings. Chou Tien Chen is one of those players whose excellent court coverage and fabulous anticipation skills tend to frustrate Kidambi Srikanth and force him into committing unforced errors.

Kidambi Srikanth managed to beat the former world number 1 in the pair's first-ever meeting at the Hong Kong Open in 2014. However, five subsequent showdowns have all went Chou Tien Chen's way, with Kidambi Srikanth managing to win a game only once.

At the Denmark Open, Chou Tien Chen did show some nerves in his 21-16, 21-11 first-round win over Victor Svendsen. The second round, however, proved to be a cakewalk for the second seed who notched up a 21-8, 21-16 win over Nhat Nguyen.

If Kidambi Srikanth doesn't start showing his firepower right from the first point in his quarter-final clash against Chen, he may not have many chances to overpower his opponent.

Here is all you need to know about the Denmark Open 2020:

Tournament: Danisa Denmark Open 2020

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750

Location: Odense, Denmark

Date: October 16, 2020

Round: Quarter-finals.

Kidambi Srikanth match time and head-to-head

(5) Kidambi Srikanth vs (2) Chou Tien Chen is expected to start around 8 PM IST.

Head-to-head: Chou Tien Chen leads Kidambi Srikanth 5-1.

Last meeting: Chou Tien Chen defeated Kidambi Srikanth 21-17, 21-5 in the first round of the Malaysia Masters.

Where to watch the matches in India

The Denmark Open 2020 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD from October 13th.

Live Stream Details:

The Denmark Open 2020 matches can be live-streamed on hotstar.com, BWF TV and Olympic Channel.