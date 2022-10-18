Denmark Open 2022: Preview, full list of Indian shuttlers playing, schedule, where to watch & live streaming details 

Top Indian shuttlers will be back in action this week as the Denmark Open gets underway in Odense, Denmark, on October 18.

India's highest-ranked men's singles shuttler, World No. 8 Lakshya Sen, will spearhead the nation's challenge at this prestigious BWF Super 750 event, which has been held since 1935. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist begins his title hunt in a tough first-round clash with World No. 6 and Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Former champions Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are also part of the contingent. While Nehwal won the event in 2012, she finished as the runner-up to Tai Tzu-ying six years later. This time she opens her title bid against World No. 30 Zhang Yi Man, a semifinalist at the German Open earlier this year.

Srikanth, meanwhile, accounted for the current world champion and World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen on his way to winning the Denmark Open in 2017. The World No. 11, a bronze medalist at this year's Commonwealth Games, takes on 14th-ranked NG Ka Long Angus in the first round.

HS Prannoy, a quarterfinalist at the BWF World Championships, will play his first tournament post his wedding. The Keralite has World No. 19 Zhao Jun Peng first up.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will be a major absentee at this tournament as she continues to recover from the ankle injury she sustained on her way to winning Commonwealth Games gold.

BWF World Championships bronze medal-winning men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty are seeded seventh in this Super 750 event. They take on Korea's Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae in their opener.

Young doubles pairs — Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand and Tanisha Crasto/Ishaan Bhatnagar — will hope to gain some valuable experience at this tournament.

Indian badminton contingent at Denmark Open 2022

Men's singles

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy

Women's singles

Saina Nehwal

Men's doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women's doubles

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed doubles

Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto

Denmark Open 2022 schedule

The Super 750 tournament will take place at the Jyske Bank Arena in Odense from October 18-23.

The first-round matches will be held over two days from October 18-19. The second-round action will be completed on October 20.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals are scheduled to take place on October 21, 22 and 23, respectively.

Kidambi Srikanth and the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will be in action on the first day of the tournament. While Srikanth takes on NG Ka Long Angus, Treesa and Gayatri will face the Danish pair of Alexandra Boje/Amalie Magelund.

Denmark Open 2022: Where to watch & live stream details

The Denmark Open 2022 will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from October 18. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

