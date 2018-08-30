Does Sindhu has what it takes?

Shiny Silver for Sindhu

P. V. Sindhu is the finest of what India has produced in Badminton in past few years. Yet she is being harshly criticised and questioned for losing consecutively seven major finals in past one year and it's her third major defeat this year which is becoming unacceptable for masses and media.

Latest was a straight-set loss in Asian Games Women's Badminton Singles Final against World's number 1 Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying. But before questioning her abilities, keep in mind that reaching in finals of major competitions in individual events was a far-fetched dream a decade back. But now it seems that it's not enough. She has raised our hopes so high that we don't want to settle for shiny Silver anymore. The question being surfaced now is that, does Sindhu has really what it takes to be numero uno, to be the best, to gain the ultimate spot?

A lot of people started criticising Sindhu and coach P. Gopichand for not able to deliver the shiny Gold, over failures to cross the final hurdle at major events but the same set of people should bear in mind that she is just 23 years old and has only started her long journey and have had unprecedented success. She is yet to claim what India dreams of and her performance is consistent on the tours over the last few years. She is a champion in making. Achieving what she has achieved till now is a fantasy and she has fulfilled the dream of a billion Indians, defeating best of best and proving herself over and over again.

Dusting off the losses and moving on faster is one of her best qualities. Wins and losses are part of the game but questioning the player every-time they lose can impact their overall performance and puts a larger burden on the player. Don't forget that she beat current world no. 2 Akane Yamaguchi in her semifinal match.

Instead of criticising we should be cherishing the shiny Silver and blazing Bronze, Indian shuttlers have snatched, hoping to get a glittering Gold in near future.