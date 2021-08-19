From poliomyelitis to 2021 Paralympics - Parul Parmar wants to make opportunity count at Tokyo Games

Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar is an Indian para-badminton player from Gujarat. The current World No.1 in SL3 singles and a two-time Asian Para Games gold medallist, she is keen on clinching a medal at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Parul Parmar's disability

Parul was diagnosed with poliomyelitis at the age of three. A few months later, she fell from a swing and fractured her collar bone and right leg. When she was unplastered after a brief period in bed, the doctor advised her to exercise and move. That was the beginning of her badminton journey.

Parul's father was a shuttler

Parul's father was a state-level badminton player who regularly practiced at a local club. Following her doctor's advice, Parul started accompanying her father to court and slowly developed an interest in the sport.

Seeing her play with kids in the neighborhood, Surendra Parekh, a local coach, noticed her skills and encouraged her to take the sport more seriously.

Parul Parmar's major achievements

Parul is a four-time Asian Para Games medallist, including two gold medals.

Asian Para Games

2010 Asian Para Games - Bronze medallist (women's singles)

2014 Asian Para Games - Silver medallist (women's singles)

2014 Asian Para Games - Gold medallist (women's singles)

2018 Asian Para Games - Gold medallist (women's singles)

BWF Para-Badminton World Championships

2015 Stoke Mandeville, England (mixed doubles)

2017 Ulsan, South Korea (Singles)

International Championships

Gold - 2018 Thailand Para-Badminton International Women's singles

Badminton to debut at Paralympics

The 2021 Paralympics will mark the first appearance of badminton at the Summer Games.

Parul Parmar is excited about her Paralympic debut. Pairing up with the young Palak Kohli in the SL3-SU5 women's doubles category, she will carry high hopes of returning with a medal.

Parul told the media:

"It has always been a dream to play in the Paralympics.There were several challenges and obstacles along the way but we are glad we (Parul and her doubles partner Palak) have managed to overcome those tests. We have to now set our targets and devote all our energy to achieve our goals. We should make the opportunity count."

