Fuzhou China Open 2018: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter quarterfinals

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 32 // 08 Nov 2018, 23:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rankireddy and Chirag move into the quarter finals

After PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, the young Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the Indonesian pair of Yusuf and Nayaka to reach the quarter-finals of the Super 750 level tournament -- the Fuzhou China Open played at Haixia Olympic Sports Center, China on Thursday.

Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their impressive run, defeating the Indonesian pair of A Yusuf and Nayaka in three games. It was an amazing performance by the Indian pair who showed their fighting spirit to come back from one game down. The Indonesian pair won the first game 21-16.

Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty showed great fighting spirit to win the next two games 21-14, 21-15 to move into the quarter-finals. Both of them have performed brilliantly off late, reaching the semi-finals of the French Open. These two young Indians will take on the tough pair of M Ahsan and Setiwan in the quarter-finals.

The young Indian pair stunned the 7th seeds M Conrad and MP Kolding in the first round. Both PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth made into the quarter-finals of the China Open 2018 tournament with contrasting wins over their opponents. PV Sindhu had no problems in defeating her Thai opponent, winning it in straight games.

Kidambi Srikanth had to struggle against Tommy Sugiarto before winning the match in three games 10-21, 21-9, 21-19 to move into the quarter-finals.

Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been on the rise with good performances at the higher stage. With a lot more exposure against top quality players, this young Indian pair will be able to show their class. Both were a part of the team which won the mixed team title at the Commonwealth Games 2018 played at Gold Coast, Australia this year.

It is going to be a massive challenge for these two young Indians tomorrow. Indian fans would be hoping that Indian shuttlers manage to reach the semi-final stage.