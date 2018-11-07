Fuzhou China Open 2018: Schedule of India’s second round matches, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 91 // 07 Nov 2018, 21:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu

Both PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action on Day 3 of the Fuzhou China Open 2018 as the second round will get underway at this Super 750 tournament currently going on at Fuzhou, China. Indians have had a lot of success at this tournament of late, with Srikanth and Sindhu having triumphed at this premier Chinese event in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Srikanth put up a slightly better performance as compared to Sindhu and kept it error-free for a large part of his first round match against Lucas Corvee. The former World No. 1 seems to be getting back some of his lost confidence after a dismal start to the season by his lofty standards.

Srikanth’s semi-final and quarter-final appearances in Denmark and Paris validate his burgeoning self-belief. He will try to make it to the last-eight stage of yet another Super 750 tournament when he takes on World No. 10 Tommy Sugiarto in the second round.

Sugiarto is right behind the ninth-ranked Srikanth in the BWF World Rankings, which is why this encounter promises to deliver some tantalizing action.

PV Sindhu had to sweat a bit more in her opener against Russia’s Evgeniya Kosetskaya. Tiredness has evidently been building up for the last few weeks in the legs of the World No. 3 in a season where she has reached five finals.

Although she does hold a whopping 9-0 head-to-head advantage over World No. 26 Busanan Ongbamrungphan, she would have to be really alert, for their most recent showdown at the Super 1000 China Open in September went the distance.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made a thunderous start to their campaign by knocking out the seventh seeds. And they would love to carry on their run and make it to the quarter-finals.

Here’s the complete schedule of Indian contingent on November 8, 2018:

Women's singles

(3) PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan at 1.40pm local time/11.10am IST

Men’s singles

(5) Kidambi Srikanth vs Tommy Sugiarto at 1.40pm local time/11.10am IST

Men's doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Wahyu Nayaka Arya Pangkaryanira and Ade Yusuf Santoso at 7.30pm local time/5pm IST

Here's everything you need to know about how to follow the Fuzhou China Open 2018:

Tournament name: Fuzhou China Open 2018

Location: Fuzhou, China

Category: Super 750

Date: Thursday, November 8, 2018

Round: Second round

Broadcast: Live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD from 10 am IST

Livestream: Hotstar.com

Live updates: On Sportskeeda