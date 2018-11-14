Hong Kong Open 2018: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth progress into 2nd round

It was a mixed day for Indian shuttlers as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and Sameer Verma moved into the 2nd round at the Super 500 tournament played at Kowloon, Hong on Wednesday.

PV Sindhu defeated Jindapol in three gruelling sets that went on for an hour. It was an amazing performance by 2 time World Championship silver medallist. The Indian won the first set 21-15 before Thailand player won the second set 21-13 to force the match into the decider. In the deciding game, Sindhu played aggressively, winning it 21-17. Sindhu will face Sung J-h in second round.

However it was curtains for Saina Nehwal, who lost to Japan Akane Yamaguchi. The Indian won the first set 21-10 before Yamaguchi won the next two sets 21-10, 21-19 to move into second round.

In the mens' singles, Kidambi Srikanth eased past his Hong Kong opponent Wong W K in two straight sets 21-11, 21-15 to move into the 2nd round. Sameer Verma also made it into the second round with a convincing 21-17, 21-14 win over Thailand opponent Avihingsanon in two straight games 21-17, 21-14. He will face Chen Long in second round.

Mixed fortunes for doubles

The young doubles pair of Satwik RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Denmark opponents M Boe and Mogensen in two tough games 19-21, 21-23 to be knocked out of the tournament.

Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy defeated B Issara and Jongjit in two straight games 21-12, 21-18 to move into second round. They will face the Chinese Taipei pair of Lee J-h and Lee Y in second round.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lost to Japanese opponent Matasutomo and Takahashi in three tough games. The Indians won the first game 21-18 before the top pair of Japan won the next two sets 21-10, 21-8.