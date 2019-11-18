Hong Kong Open 2019: Local hero Lee Cheuk Yiu wins men's singles title

Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Lee Cheuk Yiu registered a thrilling victory over his Indonesian opponent Anthony Ginting to lift the men's singles title here at the Hong Kong Open 2019. The local boy won the match 16-21, 21-10, 22-20 in one hour and 17 minutes. It is his first major trophy in the BWF Tour.

Lee showed an impressive run in his home tournament where he went on to defeat top players on his way to the title victory. He went past the third seed Shi Yuqi in second round, seventh seed Victor Axelsen in the quarterfinals and former world number one Kidambi Srikanth in the semifinals, defeating all of them in straight.

In the finals, the Hong Kong player lost the lead early and could not catch Anthony and went on to lose the first game. Lee made a strong comeback in the second game, showing complete domination over his opponent and took the game 21-10. In what was a tightly fought third game, the 23-year-old prevailed over his opponent to lift his first major trophy.

Earlier, Chen Yu Fei lifted the women's singles trophy after she defeated Ratchanok Intanon 21-18, 13-21, 21-13. It was the sixth title win for the Chinese player this year and second Super 500 tournament of 2019. Chen had lifted the All England Open title earlier this year.

In the men's doubles, Korea's Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae won the title with a 13-21, 21-12, 21-13 victory over the second seeded Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. The women's double title went to China’s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan as they registered a three set 21-11, 13-21, 21-15 victory over South Korea's Chang Ye-na and Kim Hye-rin. Japanese fourth seeded pair of Yuta Watanabe / Arisa Higashino went on to lift the mixed doubles trophy.

Hong Kong Open was the last Super 500 tournament of the 2019 BWF Tour. Gwangju Korea Masters 2019 is the next tournament on the calendar starting from 19th of November. Indian players Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal are scheduled to feature into the tournament.