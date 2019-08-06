Hyderabad Open 2019: Preview, where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Satwik (left) and Chirag will look to defend their Hyderabad Open title

Sameer Verma, Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy will look to get some vital match play before the World Championships as they lead the Indian challenge at the Hyderabad Open 2019 that has gotten underway with the qualifying rounds on August 6. In doubles, all eyes will be on the in-form pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

As the top seed, Sameer returns to defend his title at this Super 100 tournament in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. A title has so far eluded the World No. 13 this year in what's been a quite unsatisfactory season for him. Except for a couple of quarter-finals, Sameer has struggled for form and would like to get back his confidence at his home tournament.

Sixth seed Shesar Hiren Rhustavito would be his first tough challenge, on overcoming whom Sameer could face compatriots, fourth seed Parupalli Kashyap or fifth seed Subhankar Dey.

The bottom half of the draw looks more exciting with both second seed Sai Praneeth and third seed HS Prannoy placed in that section. Sai has shown some terrific shotmaking skills in the past couple of weeks that took him to the semi-finals of the Japan Open and the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open.

The World No. 19 would be eager to replicate that effort in front of his supporters and try to lay his hands on his first trophy of the season. Eighth seed Firman Abdul Kholik is his potential quarter-final opponent and in the semi-finals, he could set up a blockbuster all-Indian clash with Prannoy. The Kerala shuttler would need to see off the seventh seed Sourabh Verma before that.

Ajay Jayaram, RMV Gurusaidutt and Lakshya Sen are some of the other top Indian stars to watch out for in the men's singles draw.

In the absence of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, the onus lies on the Indian youngsters to perform in the women's singles draw. Former national champion Rituparna Das and rising talent Ashmita Chaliha spearhead the country's hopes in this section where a total of eight Indians are in the draw.

Fresh from winning the biggest title of their career at the Thailand Open, men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will aim for a successful defence of the Hyderabad Open title they won last year. While they are the top seeds, Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy are seeded second. The two pairs are slated to meet each other in the final a week after the enthralling match they played in Bangkok.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy would be looking to lift some silverware at home as the top seeds in women's doubles. Sikki is also seeded #1 in mixed doubles alongside Pranaav Jerry Chopra. Ashwini and Satwik are the second seeds and it would be an interesting clash should the seeds live up to the expectations and set up a final showdown.

Here is all you need to know about the Hyderabad Open

Tournament: IDBI Federal Life Insurance Hyderabad Open 2019

Category: Super 100

Location: Hyderabad, India

Where to watch the matches in India?

There is no live telecast information for the Hyderabad Open as of now.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

Live Stream information is also not available now. You can, however, follow live scores here.