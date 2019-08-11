Hyderabad Open 2019: Sourabh Verma, Ponnappa-Reddy pair enter finals

Sourabh Verma will aim for his second international title of the year

The Indian contingent had double delight as Sourabh Verma and the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy entered the finals of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Hyderabad Open 2019 on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Verma staved off a stiff resistance in the first game from World No. 84 Iskandar Zulkarnain to complete a 23-21, 21-16 win in 48 minutes. In the summit clash on Sunday, the reigning national champion will face Singapore's rising star, the 41st ranked Loh Kean Yew.

Verma has been in great form at this Super 100 tournament and will try to clinch the title his younger brother, Sameer won last year. A win in the final will give the World No. 44 his second title of the season following his triumph at the Slovenia International earlier in the year.

Sourabh Verma will face Singapore's rising star, the 41st ranked Loh Kean Yew in the final

India will hope for two titles on the final day when the women's doubles top seeds Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy take on Korean combine of Baek Ha Na and Jung Kyung Eun. The Indians were unstoppable in the semi-final and demolished Hong Kong pair of Fan Ka Yan and Wu Yi Ting 21-12, 21-12 in just 28 minutes.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy take on Korean combine of Baek Ha Na and Jung Kyung Eun in the final

In women's singles, top seed Yeo Jia Min edged Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan 21-11, 15-21, 21-18 to set up a final clash with second seed An Se Young. The latter emerged victorious over fourth seed Porntip Buranaprasertsuk 21-14, 21-13.

Both the men's doubles and the mixed doubles sections will see finals between unseeded pairs. Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana will lock horns with Korea's Na Sung Seung and Wang Chan in men's doubles while in the mixed category, Indonesians Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso will take on Hoo Pang Ron and Cheah Yee See of Malaysia.