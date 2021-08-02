"I know you are uncomfortable": How PV Sindhu hugged and consoled Tai Tzu-ying after Olympic badminton final loss

PV Sindhu made the whole of India proud by winning the bronze medal at the Olympics. However, there was something else she did that made the whole of the sporting world proud of her.

After Tai Tzu-ying's agonizing defeat to China's Chen Yufei, Sindhu rushed to her to console her. The moment holds special significance since Tzu-ying was the player who had beaten Sindhu a day earlier in the semifinals of the 2021 Olympics. However, that didn't stop Sindhu from showing her love and appreciation for the shuttler.

Tzu-ying is the top-ranked shuttler in the world. However, before this, she had not won an Olympic medal or a World Championship medal. Defeating Sindhu helped her get to her first Olympic final. She wrote a long Instagram post where she thanked everyone for all the love and support they had bestowed upon her.

Sindhu is not only a great shuttler, she's also an incredible human being

PV Sindhu once again showed why she is the most loved shuttler in the world. The Indian star is friends with many international shuttlers. The result of the match never determines how Sindhu feels about the player.

Mentioning Sindhu in her Instagram post, Tzu-ying wrote:

"After the match, I was satisfied with my performance. Later Sindhu ran over to hold me, held my face and told me:'I know you are uncomfortable and you have been very good. Okay, but today is not your game." Then she held me in her arms and said: She knows all about it. That kind of sincere encouragement made me cry directly."

Sindhu's bronze medal win

The class act by Sindhu will definitely win her a few more fans around the world. She had been preparing to better the silver she had won in Rio. However, that dream had come to an end after a Tzu-ying masterclass in the semis. Sindhu lost to the World No.1, but was still in the running for a medal.

#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Badminton

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match



You did it @Pvsindhu1👏🙌🥉

Back to back Olympic medals for PV Sindhu! Defeats Bing Jiao to be the 2nd Indian athlete to win 2 individual #Olympics medals. #RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/YfXDvPTpzg — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 1, 2021

Sindhu knew that she would face a tough test against He Bingjiaon in the bronze medal match. However, the determination of winning a medal at the Olympics helped her get the better of her Chinese opponent. The bronze medal means that she is the only Indian woman to have two Olympic medals.

Also Read: "My coach left everything to be with me during the pandemic": PV Sindhu highlights coach Park Tae Sang's role in Olympics 2021 bronze

Edited by Diptanil Roy