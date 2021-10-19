India at Denmark Open 2021: Day 2 opponents, channel details

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu returned to the court with a dominating win at the ongoing Denmark Open on Tuesday. Sindhu cruised past to the next round of the ongoing badminton tournament with a win against Turkey's Neslihan Yigit. She outhustled Yigit 21-12, 21-10 in a match that lasted for 30 minutes.

Apart from Sindhu, top-seeded Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the next round. The Indian duo cruised past the English duo of Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood with a 23-21, 21-15 win.

Kidambi Srikanth also defeated B Sai Praneeth in straight sets on the opening day of the Denmark Open. Kidambi got past Praneeth in just 30 mins with a 21-14, 21-11 victory.

Meanwhile, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila pulled off an upset with an outstanding performance against WR- 17 Ben Lane and Sean Vendy of England. The Indian duo defeated the English duo 21-19, 21-15.

Denmark Open 2021: October 20 Indian shuttlers opponents:

Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy (India) vs Lee Sohee/Shin Seung-chan (South Korea)

Jakkampudi Meghana/S Ram Poorvisha (India) vs Nita Violina/Putri Syaikah (Indonesia)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) vs Feng Yan Zhe/Du Yue

Saurabh Verma (India) vs Lakshya Sen (India)

Prannoy HS (India) vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)

Parupalli Kashyap (India) vs Chou Tien Chen (Taiwan)

Saina Nehwal (India) vs Aya Ohori (Japan)

Indian badminton squad for Denmark Open 2021:

Men’s singles: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Sameer Verma, Sourabh Verma

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Men’s doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy

Women’s doubles: Meghana Jakkampudi/Poorvisha S Ram, Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy

Mixed doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa

Denmark Open 2021: Live streaming details

The Denmark Open 2021 will be live telecasted on the Star Sports 3 TV channel in India.

Also Read

Denmark Open 2021 live streaming will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Also read: India at Denmark Open 2021: List of players, opponents and channel details

Edited by Ritwik Kumar