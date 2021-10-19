India at Denmark Open 2021: List of players, opponents and channel details

The Denmark Open 2021, is all set to commence today at the Odense Sports Park, Denmark. Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and others will be seen in action at the prestigious event.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who opted out of the Sudirman, Thomas and Uber Cup, will make a return to the court. This will be Sindhu's first appearance on the court since her medal-winning stint at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2021 Denmark Open got canceled due to the COVID 19 distress.

Indian badminton squad for Denmark Open 2021:

Men’s singles: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Sameer Verma, Sourabh Verma

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Men’s doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy

Women’s doubles: Meghana Jakkampudi/Poorvisha S Ram, Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy

Mixed doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa

October 19 Indian shuttlers opponents:

Indian shuttlers who will be in action on the first day of the Denmark Open 2021.

Attri Manu / Reddy B Sumit (India) vs Goh Sze Feh/Nur Izzuddin (Malaysia)

Sai Praneeth (India) vs Kidambi Srikanth (India)

Sameer Verma (India) vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty (India) vs callum Hemming/ Steven Stallwood (England)

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila (India) vs Ben Lane/ Sean Vendy (England)

PV Sindhu (India) vs Neslihan Yigit (Turkey)

Dhruv Kapila/N Sikki Reddy vs Hoo Pang Ron/Cheah Yee See (Malaysia)

Denmark Open 2021: Live streaming details

The Denmark Open 2021 will be live telecasted on the Star Sports 3 TV channel in India.

Denmark Open 2021 live streaming will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

