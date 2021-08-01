India at Olympics schedule for today [August 1]: Satish Kumar, PV Sindhu, Indian hockey team and more

The Indian contingent resumes its exciting campaign on Day 9 of the Olympics. After a mixed bag of results on Day 8, India have a chance of locking in two medals today. P.V. Sindhu will take the court in the badminton singles bronze medal match. Her semifinal loss was a huge disappointment, but there is no doubting the World Champion. She will be at her best against China's He Bingjiaon and will look to clinch India's third medal at the Olympics.

Satish Kumar, another medal prospect, will compete in the men's heavyweight quarterfinals. A win will confirm him a medal.

India's Fouaad Mirza will compete in equestrian. To add to the excitement, the men's hockey team will face off against Great Britain. A victory today would put the Indians one step closer to ending their 41-year drought for a medal in hockey.

India at Olympics: Day 9 schedule for India's events

Badminton

Women's singles bronze medal match - 5:00 PM IST

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao

Boxing

Men's super heavyweight (+91kg) - quarterfinal 1 - 9:36 AM IST

Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov

Equestrian

Men's eventing - cross country - 4:15 AM IST

Fouaad Mirza

Hockey

Men's quarterfinal - 5:30 PM IST

India vs Great Britain

Golf

Men's individual stroke play - Round 4 - 4:00 AM IST

Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane

India at Olympics 2021: Streaming details for India's events on August 1

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

