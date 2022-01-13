India Open 2022, Kidambi Srikanth vs Kim Bruun: Where to get live updates of the match

A resurgent Kidambi Srikanth will set his sights on returning to the India Open quarterfinals when he meets World No. 89 Kim Bruun on Thursday.

Having been plagued by injuries and a loss of form following his breakthrough 2017 season, the Guntur-born shuttler managed to put his troubles behind him last year. He became the first Indian men's singles shuttler to reach the final of the prestigious BWF World Championships, where he finished as the runner-up.

Kidambi Srikanth @srikidambi



#BWFWorldChampionship2021 #Huelva2021 #Badminton All the hardwork seems to pay off! 🥈 Reaching the finals of the World Championship was massively fulfilling, and I am extremely grateful to each one of you for your constant love & support! All the hardwork seems to pay off! 🥈 Reaching the finals of the World Championship was massively fulfilling, and I am extremely grateful to each one of you for your constant love & support! 🇮🇳🙏 #BWFWorldChampionship2021 #Huelva2021 #Badminton https://t.co/qss6vsS9hd

Srikanth will be keen to carry that momentum into the new season. He started his India Open campaign with that same determination and hunger on Tuesday, pummeling compatriot Siril Verma 21-17, 21-10.

Since winning the tournament back in 2015, the former World No. 1 has made it to the final just once, in 2019. But this time, with Srikanth having found his groove, he will be eager to lay his hands on the trophy as the top seed.

In his way stands the 28-year-old Kim Bruun, who edged Subhankar Dey 21-19, 18-21, 21-14 in a 75-minute thriller in the first round.

The Korean-born Dane has eight titles at the BWF International Challenge/Series level. He made the semifinals of the Belgian International and the quarterfinals of the Polish International last year.

Although Bruun is a veteran on the circuit, Srikanth will be a step up in the challenge for him.

India Open 2022: Match details

Fixture: (1) Kidambi Srikanth vs Kim Bruun.

Head-to-head: Kidambi Srikanth and Kim Bruun have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently 0-0.

Date: January 13, 2021.

Time: Not before noon IST.

Tournament: Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022.

Round: Second Round (Round of 16).

Venue: New Delhi, India.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500.

When and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Kim Bruun

The second-round clash between Kidambi Srikanth and Kim Bruun won't be telecast anywhere.

However, the match can be followed on the BWF website and Tournament Software, both of which will provide live scores. Moreover, the social media accounts of both BWF and the Badminton Association of India will provide regular updates of the match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the India Open is being held behind closed doors this time. No fans or media have been allowed inside the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi.

Edited by Prem Deshpande