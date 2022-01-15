×
Create
Notifications

India Open 2022, Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew Final: When and where to watch

Lakshya Sen in action during the semifinals of 2022 Yonex Sunrise India Open (Pic credits: BAI)
Lakshya Sen in action during the semifinals of 2022 Yonex Sunrise India Open (Pic credits: BAI)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 15, 2022 07:29 PM IST
Preview

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will square off against Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's singles summit clash at the ongoing 2022 Yonex Sunrise India Open on Sunday (January 16).

Third-seeded Lakshya Sen bounced back from a one-game deficit to beat NG Tze Yong of Malaysia 19-21, 21-16, 21-12 in a thrilling semifinal.

In the quarterfinals, too, Lakshya had to rally his way through a 14-21, 21-9, 21-14 victory over compatriot HS Prannoy.

🗣 “It’s a good feeling to play in my home country”@lakshya_sen ’s post match reaction👇#YonexSunriseIndiaOpen2022 #IndiaKaregaSmash #Badminton https://t.co/shvdaWoUcX

Meanwhile, world champion Loh continued his relentless charge to outpower Russia’s Sergey Sirant 21-16, 21-13 in the quarterfinals.

Earlier on Saturday, fifth-seeded Loh was given a walkover by Canada's Brian Yang in the semifinals of the ongoing tournament. The Canadian pulled out after developing a sore throat and headache.

With Lakshya and Loh having equally split their four meetings so far, an enthralling clash is in store for badminton enthusiasts on Sunday.

𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙏 𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙉𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙈𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏! 😍🔥@lakshya_sen 🔝#YonexSunriseIndiaOpen2022 #IndiaKaregaSmash #Badminton https://t.co/SX3z16XyI8

India Open 2022: Match details

Fixture: (3) Lakshya Sen vs (5) Loh Kean Yew

Head-to-head: Lakshya Sen and Loh Kean Yew have squared off on four occasions, with the two emerging victorious twice each. Lakshya and Loh are thus tied at 2-2 in head-to-head clashes.

Date: January 16, 2022

Time: Approx. 5:00 PM IST

Tournament: Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022

Round: Final

Venue: New Delhi, India

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500

When and where to watch Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew

The summit clash between Lakshya Sen and Loh Kean Yew will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD as well as Sony Liv.

The match can also be followed on the BWF website and Tournament Software, both of which will provide live scores. In addition, the social media accounts of both BWF and the Badminton Association of India will provide updates of the match.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Also read: India Open badminton: Indisposed Brian Yang withdraws from semis

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी