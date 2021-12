BAI Series Senior Badminton tournament: Qualifiers Tanya Hemanth, Subhankar Dey storm into singles finals 

Qualifiers Tanya Hemanth and Subhankar Dey stormed into the finals of the BAI Series Senior Badminton tournament at FireBall Badminton Academy in Chennai on Tuesday.

Tanya entered the women's singles final, while Subhankar booked his berth in the men’s singles summit clash.

The week-long tournament is being organized by the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association under the auspices of the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

18-year-old Tanya will clash with top seed Aakarshi Kashyap in the final, while Subhankar Dey will lock horns with fifth seed Kiran George for the men's singles title.

All finals will be played on Wednesday, the first of which will be at 9.30 am as Rohan Kapoor-Sanjana Santosh clash with Sunjith S-Gowrikrishna TR in the mixed doubles final.

18-year-old Tanya Hemanth will face top seed Aakarshi Kashyap in the final (Picture courtesy: Hemanth Kumar)

Tanya Hemanth has been the giant-killer in the tournament

Bengaluru girl Tanya Hemanth has caused several upsets to clinch her maiden final berth in the senior tournament.

Qualifier Tanya shocked fifth seed Ashmita Chaliha of Assam 21-16, 17-21, 21-15 in the semifinal. Earlier in the day, Tanya edged past another qualifier, 17-year-old Tara Shah, in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Aakarshi started her day by dismissing teenage sensation Tasnim Mir before prevailing over S Kavipriya in the semis.

In the men's final, experienced campaigner Subhankar Dey will square off against fifth seed Kiran George on Wednesday.

After winning five matches in the qualification rounds, Subhankar made it to the main draw. The Mumbai shuttler continued his dream run to set up a title clash against Kiran George of Kerala.

RESULTS

(Quarterfinals)

Men’s singles

5-Kiran George bt Maisnam Meiraba 15-21, 21-15, 21-13 (58 minutes)

6-Mithun M bt 10-Raghu M 21-10, 11-21, 21-15 (54 minutes)

Subhankar Dey bt 11-Jaswanth D 21-15, 21-12 (30 minutes)

Sathish Kumar K bt Arjun Rehani 21-16, 21-18 (40 minutes)

Women’s singles

1-Aakarshi Kashyap bt Tasnim Mir 21-16, 21-18 (54 minutes)

5-Ashmita Chaliha bt 2-Malvika Bansod 18-21, 21-16, 21-14 (60 minutes)

13-Kavipriya S bt Meghana Reddy M 21-16, 21-13 (24 minutes)

Tanya Hemanth bt Tara Shah 21-19, 22-20 (43 minutes)

Men’s doubles

Ravikrishna PS-Sankarprasad Udayakumar bt Naveen P-Lokesh V 21-19, 21-12 (45 minutes)

Nithin HV-Vaibhaav bt Manjit Singh Khwairakpam-Dingku Singh Konthoujam 21-12, 21-16 (31 minutes)

Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar R bt 4-Sanjai Srivatsa D-Siddarth Elango 21-15, 21-14 (36 minutes)

Shyam Prasad-Sunjith S bt 2-Vighnesh Devlekar-Deep Rambhiya 15-21, 21-10, 21-12 (55 minutes)

Women’s doubles

1-Shikha Gautam-Ashwini Bhat K bt 8-Kavya Gupta-Khushi Gupta 21-19, 21-15 (58 minutes)

3-Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker bt Gnanadha Karthikeyan-Sania Sikkandar 21-19, 21-17 (41 minutes)

Shruti Mishra-Shailja Shukla bt 6-Haritha MH-Ashna Roy 21-11, 18-21, 21-14 (46 minutes)

Mehreen Riza-Arathi Sara Sunil bt Arulbala R-Nila V 12-21, 21-13, 21-12 (48 minutes)

Mixed doubles

1-Nithin HV-Ashwini Bhat K bt Dingku Singh Konthoujam-Priya Devi Konjengbam 21-15, 21-17 (35 minutes)

Rohan Kapoor-Sanjana Santosh bt Nibir Ranjan Choudhury-Manali Bora 21-15, 21-13 (38 minutes)

Sunjith S-Gowrikrishna TR bt Aniruddha Mayekar-Shivani Santosh Singh 21-9, 21-17 (34 minutes)

Hariharan Amsakarunan-Nardhana VR bt 2-Hemanagendra Babu T-Kanika Kanwal 21-15, 15-21, 21-13 (43 minutes)

(Semifinals)

Men’s singles

5-Kiran George bt 6-Mithun M 21-16, 21-15 (39 minutes)

Subhankar Dey bt Sathish Kumar K 12-21, 21-10, 21-13 (68 minutes)

Women’s singles

1-Aakarshi Kashyap bt 13-Kavipriya S 22-24, 21-9, 21-7 (64 minutes)

Tanya Hemanth bt 5-Ashmita Chaliha 21-16, 17-21, 21-15 (57 minutes)

Men’s doubles

Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar R bt Nithin HV-Vaibhaav 21-8, 21-12 (24 minutes)

Ravikrishna PS-Sankarprasad Udayakumar bt Shyam Prasad-Sunjith S 21-19, 18-21, 21-6 (59 minutes).

Women’s doubles

1-Shikha Gautam-Ashwini Bhat K bt 3-Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker 21-16, 21-15 (38 minutes)

Shruti Mishra-Shailja Shukla bt Mehreen Riza-Arathi Sara Sunil 23-21, 21-16 (39 minutes)

Mixed doubles

Rohan Kapoor-Sanjana Santosh bt 1-Nithin HV-Ashwini Bhat K 21-10, 22-20 (48 minutes)

Sunjith S-Gowrikrishna TR bt Hariharan Amsakarunan-Nardhana VR 21-16, 20-22, 21-12 (45 minutes).

Final line-up

Mixed doubles

Rohan Kapoor-Sanjana Santosh vs Sunjith S-Gowrikrishna TR

Women’s singles

1-Aakarshi Kashyap vs Tanya Hemanth

Men’s singles

5-Kiran George vs Subhankar Dey

Women’s doubles

1-Shikha Gautam-Ashwini Bhat K vs Shruti Mishra-Shailja Shukla

Men’s doubles

Also Read Article Continues below

Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar R vs Ravikrishna PS-Sankarprasad Udayakumar.

Edited by Prem Deshpande