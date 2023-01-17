India Open 2023: Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Former champions Viktor Axelsen and Kidambi Srikanth will clash in the first round of the India Open 2023 in New Delhi on Wednesday. While Srikanth is currently ranked 14th, Axelsen is the planet's best men's singles shuttler at the moment, making it a tough opener for the Indian.

Srikanth did have a commendable finish to last season at the Hylo Open, where he reached the semifinals. However, the start to the new season has turned out to be disappointing for the former World No. 1 as he fell in the first round to Kenta Nishimoto at the Malaysia Open last week.

It goes without saying that anything short of Srikanth's flawless best won't suffice against Olympic champion Axelsen in their upcoming face-off.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen: Head-to-head and prediction

Axelsen has a whopping 9-3 lead over Srikanth in their head-to-head. Three of their 12 meetings have come at the India Open. While Srikanth beat Axelsen in the 2015 final, the Dane turned the tables on him in the 2017 and 2019 editions.

Srikanth last accounted for the World No. 1 on his way to winning the 2017 Denmark Open.

Since then, Axelsen has beaten the Indian six times without conceding a game. Their most recent encounter was at the German Open in 2022, where Srikanth put up a late resistance before going down 10-21, 21-23.

While their rivalry started out as competitive, Axelsen has clearly dominated it in recent times. The 29-year-old has been a cut above the rest of the tour since the past couple of years.

Axelsen has collected the Olympic men's singles gold, apart from titles at the World Championships, European Championships, BWF World Tour Finals, and All England Open over the last two years.

Last year, the Dane looked unstoppable on his way to winning a staggering eight titles. He has now started the 2023 season in the same fashion, emerging victorious at last week's Malaysia Open.

He should now be determined to add a third title at the India Open after having earlier triumphed in 2017 and 2019.

It will take something special from the 2015 winner Kidambi Srikanth to stop the Danish juggernaut.

India Open, Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen: Date and time

The top-seeded Viktor Axelsen and Kidambi Srikanth will square off in the men's singles first round at the India Open 2023 on Wednesday.

Date: January 18, 2023

Time: Approx. 2 pm IST

Venue: K. D. Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi

India Open, Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen: Where to watch & live streaming details

The India Open 2023 will be broadcast live in India on Eurosport from January 18.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV from January 17. In addition, live streaming is accessible for free on Jio Cinema.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

