India Open 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Top badminton action returns to India with the 19th edition of the prestigious India Open, scheduled to be held in New Delhi between January 17-22. With the tournament getting a Super 750 status for the first time ever, the $900,000 India Open has attracted the crème de la crème of the badminton world.

The event will see a bevy of top-25 ranked shuttlers that include Olympic and world champions, both past and present. Two-time men's singles winner Viktor Axelsen, the reigning world and Olympic champion, returns for a third crown.

In women's singles, world champion Akane Yamaguchi leads the field while Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Chen Yufei is seeded third. Former world champions Carolina Marin and Nozomi Okuhara run into each other in the first round.

Home favorite and 2017 titlist PV Sindhu is seeded fifth and will begin her campaign against World No. 30 Supanida Katethong. Sindhu is coming into the tournament after a first-round loss to Marin last week at the Malaysia Open and will be eager to open her account for the year at home.

India's top two men's singles shuttlers, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, have once again drawn each other in the first round. Last week, Prannoy got the better of Sen in three grueling games in Kuala Lumpur. It remains to be seen if defending champion Sen can avenge that defeat.

All eyes will be on French Open men's doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who made the semifinals at the Malaysia Open last week.

India Open 2023 schedule

Venue: K. D. Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi

First round: January 17-18, 2023

Second round: January 19, 2023

Quarterfinals: January 20, 2023

Semifinals: January 21, 2023

Finals: January 22, 2023

Matches for the first few days are likely to start at 9 am/10 am IST. The tournament's opening day features two blockbuster first-round clashes between HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, and Carolina Marin and Nozomi Okuhara.

India Open 2023 telecast channel list in India

The India Open 2023 will be broadcast live in India on Eurosport from January 18.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV from January 17. In addition, live streaming can be done for free on Jio Cinema.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

