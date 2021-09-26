India at Sudirman Cup 2021 Schedule: Day 1 match timings in IST, list of players and channel details

The Indian badminton team will begin its Sudirman Cup 2021 campaign in Group A against Thailand at the Energia Arena Court in Vantaa, Finland on Sunday.

There is a change in the format of the Sudirman Cup. Unlike the previous format of the tournament, this year’s Sudirman Cup will see 16 teams compete in four groups comprising of four teams each.

India have a relatively tough draw as they are placed in Group A alongside defending champion China, 2019 bronze medalists from Thailand and host nation Finland. India have to finish in the top-two in Group A to advance to the quarter-finals.

You can follow the live commentary and updates of Sudirman Cup 2021 Day 1 here.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will not be able to compete as she wants more time to recover post 2021 Tokyo Olympics, while the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy pulled out of the event after the former fell ill.

Indian badminton group-stage schedule and live India start times for Sudirman Cup 2021

Sunday, September 26 - India vs Thailand - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Monday, September 27 - India vs China - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Wednesday, September 29 - India vs Finland - Approx 6:30 PM IST onwards

Indian badminton squad for Sudirman Cup 2021

Men: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun

Women: Malvika Bansod, Aditi Bhatt, Tanisha Crasto, Rutuparna Panda, Ashwini Ponnappa, N Sikki Reddy

Indian badminton players in action on Day 1 of Sudirman Cup 2021

India will be up against Thailand on September 26.

Men's Doubles: Supak Jomkoh/Kittinupong Kedren vs M R Arjun/ Dhruv Kapila

Women's Singles: Pornpawee Chochuwang vs Malvika Bansod

Men's Singles: Kunlavut Vitidsarn vs Kidambi Srikanth

Women's Doubles: Jongkolphan Kititharakul/ Rawinda Prajongjai vs Ashwini Ponnappa/ N SIkki Reddy

Mixed Doubles: Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai vs B Sai Praneeth/ Tanisha Crasto

BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021: Live streaming details

All the matches of the Sudirman Cup 2021 can be streamed live on the Star Sport 2 SD & HD. You can also enjoy streaming the league matches on the digital platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

