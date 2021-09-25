Sudirman Cup 2021 Schedule: Full list of matches, live channel and telecast details

The BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021 will be held in Vantaa, Finland from 26 September – 3 October 2021. The Group Stage Draw of the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021 was recently held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Finland is all set to host a major BWF event for the first time. This will be the 17th edition of the Sudirman Cup – a World Mixed Team Badminton Championships, which takes place every two years.
BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021: The Draw, Competition Format and Schedule
There is a change in the format of the Sudirman Cup. Unlike the previous format of the tournament, this year’s Sudirman Cup will see 16 teams compete in four groups comprising of four teams each.
The tournament will take place in association with the Badminton World Federation (BWF). Finland will be hosting the tournament at the Energia Areena venue. The current defending champions of the league are China.
China has been the most successful in exhibiting outstanding performances at the tournament, having bagged 11 titles so far.
Team India – The Draw and Squad
India have a relatively tough draw as they are placed in Group A alongside defending champion China, 2019 bronze medalists from Thailand and host nation Finland.
Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist PV Sindhu and other top Indian shuttlers have been selected in the national badminton squad for the Sudirman Cup. World No. 10 pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, on the other hand, have withdrawn from the prestigious event as Chirag Shetty is down with an illness.
In Chirag and Satwik's absence, the onus will be on Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun, who were the top-ranked doubles pair in the selection trials. They will now represent India at the prestigious event.
Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponnappa and Nikki Reddy will also be competing at the tournament.
BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021: Live streaming details
All the matches of the Sudirman Cup 2021 can be streamed live on the Star Sport 2 SD & HD. You can also enjoy streaming the league matches on the digital platform, Disney+ Hotstar.
Also Read
Also read: Inspired Suman Devi wants to make her promotion opportunity count