Inspired Suman Devi wants to make her promotion opportunity count

Indian women's hockey defender Suman Devi Thoudam has been promoted to the senior core group from the junior ranks. She is aiming to grab the opportunity with both hands and secure her place in the senior's core squad with a consistent approach towards the game.

Earlier, Hockey India named 25 players for the senior women's national coaching camp. The squad comprises of the members of the national team that secured a historic fourth place at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

The 25 probables include Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam and Mahima Choudhary, who have been promoted to the senior core group from the junior ranks.

Suman Devi wants to exercise playing under pressure:

Having been promoted to the senior core group from the junior ranks, young defender Suman Devi Thoudam wants to utilize the given opportunity. She wants to learn all about playing under pressure from her teammates who witnessed a historic outing in Tokyo.

Suman, while talking to the media at SAI, said:

"I was at Junior Camp here in SAI when the Olympics was going on and we were all glued to the TV during the Olympics. Every match India played was thrilling. Even though India couldn't start well, I feel they still India played extremely well against the Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain. They are much more experienced than our team and yet we held strong against them but fell short,"said Suman.

Suman, who led the Indian team during their successful tour in Argentina earlier this year, said:

"Watching the Indian team and how they bounced back in the tournament to beat Ireland, South Africa and Australia in the Quarter Final really inspired us a lot."

Suman, who has been a regular feature in the Indian camp, also played alongside her senior compatriots on the Tour of Spain in 2018. The young defender will now strive to prove her mettle in senior camp and find a regular place in the senior team.

"It's not going to be easy because the core group is quite strong and I have to really prove myself in every session and make every opportunity count," said Suman.

Suman expressed that her main focus will be on mastering her skills in the camp.

"I am not really thinking too much about cementing my place in the senior team. My focus right now is to learn as much as I can from the senior players who have had this great experience of playing in back-to-back Olympics," Suman.

