Hockey: India women's core group national camp from September 13

Hockey India has announced a 25-member Indian women’s core probable group for a national camp from September 13 to October 20.

The Indian women’s hockey core group includes 16 players who had plied their trade at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. The Indian women’s hockey team finished fourth – their joint-best ever showing at the quadrennial Games.

The national camp will be held at the Sports Authority of India Center in Bengaluru.

The core probable group includes star goalkeeper Savita Punia, reserve goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu, skipper Rani Rampal, veterans Deep Grace Ekka, Vandana Katariya, Neha Goyal and Gurjit Kaur, among others.

Reena Khokhar, Nisha, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Namita Toppo, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Udita, who were part of the Indian women’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics, will also be a part of the camp.

Experienced players Lilima Minz, Rashmita Minz, Jyoti, Rajwinder Kaur and Manpreet Kaur have also received call-ups for the camp.

Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam and Mahima Choudhary have moved to the senior hockey core group from the junior ranks.

Junior hockey national camp in progress

Salima Tete, Lalremsiami and Sharmila who were part of the Indian women’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics will join the Junior Indian women’s hockey team at the ongoing national coaching camp at the same campus in SAI, Bengaluru.

Bichu Devi Kharibam, who was also part of the Tokyo Olympic core group, will now join the Junior Hockey National Camp.

The Junior women’s hockey core group is currently preparing for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup to be held later this year in South Africa.

In a statement, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said that with an important year coming up, lined with prestigious events, the national camp will help the players prepare to be in good stead. He added:

"I believe the players are looking forward to regrouping at the National Camp in Bengaluru. While the campaign in Tokyo ended on a disappointing note for the players as it was a case of so near, yet so far from the medal, the love and support the players have received overthee past few weeks has been incredible and this has motivated them to do better. An important year is coming up with big tournaments and I am sure this camp will be the beginning of a good season ahead.”

